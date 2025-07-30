Genshin Impact Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest guide

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! in Genshin Impact is a World Quest in Wavey Bay. It's pretty interesting as you help a Pipilpan Idol complete a few trials to win an idol competition. Completing it will give you a hidden achievement, Primogems, several chest rewards, and an Easybreeze Badge.

Ad

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location and guide

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Wavey Bay and head north to find a Pipilpan Idol mascot on the road with a quest marker. Approaching it will automatically start the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Accept "Campa's" Trial

Light the fireworks (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the quest has begun, head to the next quest location and talk to "Campa." He will tell "Chiton" to get up on the stage, and the quest will switch to camera mode. Wait for the bell icon to appear near the firework and move the camera before hitting the "space" button to give the signal for the firework.

Ad

Once done, you will get an Exquisite Chest.

Also read: Genshin Impact Dreamy Paititi quest guide

Accept Ohuitia's trial

Strike a pose (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the next location to find Ohuitia and accept his trial. Next, go to the photo booth and talk to him again to start. Ring the bell and click a photo. After this, a few NPCs will appear in the camera, and you must take another photo. Once that is done, a cutscene will begin, and you must defeat the mobs.

Ad

Accept Ionna's trial

Choose accessories for "Chiton" (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the next location to find Ionna. Next, move to her booth, and she will ask you to change outfits based on two themes. The first is ocean-themed, and you must select the following items before hitting confirm:

Ad

Head : Bucket Hat - Piquant Pricklepear

: Bucket Hat - Piquant Pricklepear Eyes: Sunglasses - Shining Starfish

After you've confirmed these and gotten Ionna's approval, select the following items for themed resorts:

Head : Wide-Brimmed Hat - Easybrim Cap

: Wide-Brimmed Hat - Easybrim Cap Eyes: Sunglasses - Waltz of Passion

Press confirm again to complete Ionna's trial and get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.

Watch the Pipilpan Idol Competition

Watch the Pipilpan Idol Competition (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, return to the competition venue and look at the Pipilpan Idols performing on the stage. After a brief cutscene, the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest will end, and you will get an achievement of the same name, along with another chest and 40 Primogems.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.