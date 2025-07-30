Genshin Impact Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest guide

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! in Genshin Impact is a World Quest in Wavey Bay. It's pretty interesting as you help a Pipilpan Idol complete a few trials to win an idol competition. Completing it will give you a hidden achievement, Primogems, several chest rewards, and an Easybreeze Badge.
Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! World Quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location and guide
Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location
Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Wavey Bay and head north to find a Pipilpan Idol mascot on the road with a quest marker. Approaching it will automatically start the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest in Genshin Impact.
Accept "Campa's" Trial
Once the quest has begun, head to the next quest location and talk to "Campa." He will tell "Chiton" to get up on the stage, and the quest will switch to camera mode. Wait for the bell icon to appear near the firework and move the camera before hitting the "space" button to give the signal for the firework.
Once done, you will get an Exquisite Chest.
Accept Ohuitia's trial
Head to the next location to find Ohuitia and accept his trial. Next, go to the photo booth and talk to him again to start. Ring the bell and click a photo. After this, a few NPCs will appear in the camera, and you must take another photo. Once that is done, a cutscene will begin, and you must defeat the mobs.
Accept Ionna's trial
Follow the quest navigation and head to the next location to find Ionna. Next, move to her booth, and she will ask you to change outfits based on two themes. The first is ocean-themed, and you must select the following items before hitting confirm:
- Head: Bucket Hat - Piquant Pricklepear
- Eyes: Sunglasses - Shining Starfish
After you've confirmed these and gotten Ionna's approval, select the following items for themed resorts:
- Head: Wide-Brimmed Hat - Easybrim Cap
- Eyes: Sunglasses - Waltz of Passion
Press confirm again to complete Ionna's trial and get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.
Watch the Pipilpan Idol Competition
Finally, return to the competition venue and look at the Pipilpan Idols performing on the stage. After a brief cutscene, the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest will end, and you will get an achievement of the same name, along with another chest and 40 Primogems.
