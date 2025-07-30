Genshin Impact Dreamy Paititi quest guide

Dreamy Paititi in Genshin Impact is one of the hidden quests in Tete Isle of Easybreeze Holiday Resort in Natlan. During the quest, you meet a mysSterious woman who is taking care of a nursery full of Brewblossoms, and you must help her by investigating the issue with the flower fields. Completing the quest will give you an Exquisite Chest, Primogems, and a hidden achievement.
Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Dreamy Paititi quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Dreamy Paititi quest location and guide
How to start the Dreamy Paititi quest
Use the northwestern teleport waypoint in Tete Isle and slightly turn to your right before heading straight to find an NPC with "???" above her head. Interacting with her will trigger a cutscene. Next, interact with the Brewblossom behind her to start the Dreamy Paititi quest.
Investigate the issue with the flower fields
After talking to the NPC, keep interacting with the nearby Brewblossoms. The second nearest flower to Atzilli will get riled up and expose itself to be a monster.
Defeat the mobs and activate the "Dream Extractor" behind Atzilli. This will trigger a cutscene and complete the first objective.
Move to the next field and interact with the flowers. This time, you may see a few illusions before exposing the wild boar. Activate the "Dream Extractor" after the boar runs away.
Finally, go to the third field and interact with the westernmost flower. This will spawn several enemies, and you must defeat them. Once done, return to the flower and remove it before activating the "Dream Extractor" again.
Talk to Atzilli and try out the "dream drink"
Advance the in-game time to the next day and talk to Atzilli one last time. This will conclude the Dreamy Paititi quest and unlock a hidden achievement of the same name, along with 30 Primogems and an Exquisite Chest.
