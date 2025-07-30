Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma quest guide

Traces of Chroma in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Natlan's Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Here, you must use Asha's skills to paint multiple buildings and decorate some materials, such as a beach ball and a surfboard. It is a pretty simple mission as long as you know what to paint, and completing it will give you a bunch of rewards, including an achievement.

Ad

This article will provide a full guide on how to start and complete the Traces of Chroma quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma quest location and guide

How to start the Traces of Chroma quest

Paint the wall to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the western teleport waypoint in Easybreeze Market and head southeast to find an NPC muttering "No vandalization..." while staring at the wall. Interact with the nearby Asha spiritiscone at the entrance of the store and use its skill to paint the wall. This will trigger a cutscene and start the Traces of Chroma quest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Go to the cafe and give the cafe some color

Once the cutscene ends, follow the quest navigation and go to the cafe to find two NPCs talking to each other. This will trigger another cutscene and give you the following objectives:

Decorate the walls of the cafe with yellow .

of the cafe with . Decorate the awnings and parasols with any color.

Decorate the cafe (Image via HoYoverse)

Since you can decorate the awnings and parasols with any color, you can just use yellow for everything. Paint all the white sections of the wall to complete the objective. Once done, you will get an Exquisite Chest. After talking to Cozatl, advance the in-game time to anywhere between 8 am and 12 pm of the next day.

Ad

Go to the main street in Easybreeze Market and complete the design commission

Head to the Easybreeze Market to get the following objectives:

Color the customers' sports supplies .

. Decorate the instrument store with orange or yellow.

Paint the sports supplies (Image via HoYoverse)

Paint the sports supplies with the following colors:

Ad

Surfboard - Blue

Beach ball - Red

Tube - Yellow

This will complete the first objective.

Decorate the instrument store with orange or yellow (Image via HoYoverse)

For the instrument store, you can pick orange or yellow and paint the awning, storeboard, and the balloons with it. Once done, you will get another Exquisite Chest.

Ad

Catch up with Cozatl, talk to Cozatl, and investigate the cavern

Investigate the cavern (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to reach a cavern and investigate it before talking to Cozatl.

Ad

Announce the investigation results and defeat the incoming enforcers

Start interpretation (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to Alvo will start the detective mode. You can follow these steps:

Ad

Interpret Alvo's Analysis and trigger association with Zolton's Behaviour.

Interpret The Relationship Between Zolton and Colors, and submit a conclusion.

Interpret Memories of Those Around Me.

Interpret The Source of Emotions and Memories, and submit a conclusion.

Interpret Missing Emotions and Missing Memories, and submit a conclusion.

Interpret Zolton's Special Talent and trigger association with Alu's Secret Arts.

Interpret The Origins of "Chroma" and submit a conclusion.

Once the interpretation ends, defeat the incoming enemies. Next, advance the in-game time by two days.

Ad

Go to the studio and give the studio some color

Traces of Chroma quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, return to the studio and talk to Cozatl and Zolin to complete the Traces of Chroma quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward for completion, you will get a Precious Chest, 40 Primogems, and the Traces of Chroma achievement.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.