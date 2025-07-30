All Landmark Memento locations in Genshin Impact

Landmark Mementos is a photo-taking event in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort. To complete it, you must visit five locations using the hints in your Easybreeze Album and take photographs. Additionally, you must also complete the tasks in each Landmark Memento. Completing all five of them will give you five Exquisite Chests, a new achievement, and 60 Primogems.

Ad

This article will cover the locations of all five Easybreeze Holiday Resort Landmark Mementos in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 5 Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort

Landmark Memento #1

Landmark Memento in Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the waypoint in the main Easybreeze Market street, and head northwest to find a mascot posing in front of a Kamera near a sealed Exquisite Chest. Interact with the Kamera and hit the space button before taking the photo while the Nanasian is greeting. This will unlock the Exquisite Chest, and you can open it to get five Primogems.

Ad

Trending

Landmark Memento #2

Second Landmark Memento in Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southeastern waypoint in Easybreeze Market and go to your right to find another phototaking spot on the stairway. Take the photo while the Asha is celebrating to complete the task and get an Exquisite Chest.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Dreamy Paititi quest guide

Landmark Memento #3

Landmark Memento in Guitzli Ridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Guitzli Ridge before turning around and going down to find a Kamera near the boats. Interact with it and take a photo while the Nochtli ruffian raises their hand to shoot. This will unlock the third Landmark Memento and give you an Exquisite Chest.

Ad

Landmark Memento #4

Landmark Memento in Huha Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint west of Huha Hill and head southeast to find a Kamera next to an Exquisite Chest on the shoreline. Interact with Kamera and take a photo while the Koholasaurus is leaping.

Ad

Landmark Memento #5

Landmark Memento in Brewblossom Stores, Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the last Landmark Memento at the tunnel entrance in Brewblossom Stores (Tete Isle). This time, you must take a photo while the Joypop Bottle is erupting.

Ad

Easybreeze Album

Easybreeze Album - Landmark Memento (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting all the Landmark Memento photographs, you will unlock an achievement called A Colorful Album. Additionally, you can open the Easybreeze Album from your inventory to claim 60 Primogems.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.