All Landmark Memento locations in Genshin Impact

Landmark Mementos is a photo-taking event in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort. To complete it, you must visit five locations using the hints in your Easybreeze Album and take photographs. Additionally, you must also complete the tasks in each Landmark Memento. Completing all five of them will give you five Exquisite Chests, a new achievement, and 60 Primogems.
This article will cover the locations of all five Easybreeze Holiday Resort Landmark Mementos in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: All 5 Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
Landmark Memento #1
Start by teleporting to the waypoint in the main Easybreeze Market street, and head northwest to find a mascot posing in front of a Kamera near a sealed Exquisite Chest. Interact with the Kamera and hit the space button before taking the photo while the Nanasian is greeting. This will unlock the Exquisite Chest, and you can open it to get five Primogems.
Landmark Memento #2
Teleport to the southeastern waypoint in Easybreeze Market and go to your right to find another phototaking spot on the stairway. Take the photo while the Asha is celebrating to complete the task and get an Exquisite Chest.
Landmark Memento #3
Use the teleport waypoint in Guitzli Ridge before turning around and going down to find a Kamera near the boats. Interact with it and take a photo while the Nochtli ruffian raises their hand to shoot. This will unlock the third Landmark Memento and give you an Exquisite Chest.
Landmark Memento #4
Use the teleport waypoint west of Huha Hill and head southeast to find a Kamera next to an Exquisite Chest on the shoreline. Interact with Kamera and take a photo while the Koholasaurus is leaping.
Landmark Memento #5
You can find the last Landmark Memento at the tunnel entrance in Brewblossom Stores (Tete Isle). This time, you must take a photo while the Joypop Bottle is erupting.
Easybreeze Album
After collecting all the Landmark Memento photographs, you will unlock an achievement called A Colorful Album. Additionally, you can open the Easybreeze Album from your inventory to claim 60 Primogems.
