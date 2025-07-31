The Thirteen Dragonlords of Natlan in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s recent Archon Quest prelude "Song of the Welkin Moon" introduced long-buried secrets from Natlan’s ancient past. This quest offers insight into the era of the Thirteen Sovereign Rulers or Dragonlords who once ruled the now-lost dragon civilization of Natlantea (modern day Natlan).

Ad

We get introduced to characters like Lianca, daughter of the Eighth Lord, via Ineffa's memories and learn of her connection to the Eleventh Lord. In this article, we’ll break down who the Thirteen Sovereign Lords were, how they shaped Natlan’s past, and what players can expect as Genshin Impact moves toward Nod-Krai.

The origins of the Thirteen Sovereigns in Genshin Impact

In-game namecard depicting Xiuhcoatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Long before human civilization flourished in Natlan, the land was governed by a council of artificial intelligence dragonlords created by the Pyro Sovereign Xiuhcoatl. These rulers, also known as the Thirteen Lords, each controlled a sector of the underground dragon empire of Natlantea. They were titled "CL" followed by a number, representing their classification as self-regulating AI systems, or Ch’ule-L units.

Ad

Trending

Chamber of Deliberation, where the council meetings of Dragonlords were held (Image via HoYoverse)

The Thirteen Lords were not benevolent overlords. For thousands of years, they oppressed humanity through strict laws, biological experiments, and warfare. Their ruling body, known as the Chamber of Deliberation, oversaw key decisions throughout Natlantea and served under the supreme authority of Xiuhcoatl.

Ad

Only one Lord among them survived in modern-day Genshin Impact lore, possibly CL-04 or CL-10. This is because both of their stories somewhat match Ajaw's faint memories of his past, who is currently Kinich's companion.

The rebellion of humans against the Dragonlords in Genshin Impact

Among the dragonlords, the Eighth (real name: Ix Ajkotz’i’j Iq’ismal) was unique. She formed a rare bond with humanity, raising a human daughter, Lianca, as a dragon princess. This connection planted the seeds for the eventual rebellion. Lianca, together with her siblings Ahpub and Ixquieh, emerged as one of the Six Heroes who guided humanity’s stand against Och-Kan.

Ad

The Eighth lord (right) and her daughter Lianca (left) in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The rebellion gained crucial support from Kukulkan, a former dragon regent who defected after growing disillusioned with how humans were being treated. He taught the rebels to harness an ancient energy known as phlogiston.

Ad

His half-human son, Och-Kan, initially supported the cause but later became a tyrant himself. Several Lords fell during the siege of Tollan, the dragon capital, including the Sixth and Seventh.

The fate of each Dragonlord in Genshin Impact

Here’s a breakdown of what is currently known about each Lord:

CL-01 Aj Nimalaj Chuq’ab Hun: The Valiant One, slain during Tollan’s siege. CL-02 Ix Je’lal K’ua’l Ka’: The Jade Maiden. Her fate is unknown as of now. CL-03 Ix Kemonel Jasjatem Oox: The Weaver of Secrets, presumed dead. CL-04 Aj Awaj K’umilal Kan: Possible candidate for Ajaw; status unknown. CL-05 Aj K’astajibal Cha’ama’ Ho’o: Also slain during Tollan's siege. CL-06 Aj Tininik Oyowal Waak: Was killed by Lianca’s daughter. CL-07 Aj Chojojik Kamikabal U’uk: Also fell in the same siege. CL-08 Ix Ajkotz’i’j Iq’ismal: Punished and executed by her peers during the siege. CL-09 Ix Uxul Tz’ib Bolon: Trapped in Chichen Uctokah, later freed and slain. CL-10 Aj Imuch’ Paxlaq Lahun: Another possible candidate for Ajaw. Assumed buried alive by Ahpub and Ixquieh. CL-11 Ix Raq’lapuj Chue’q Buluk: Was split into two; the Sovereign side and the malfunction half, later manifested as a core in Nod-Krai. Ultimately defeated by Ineffa and the Traveler. CL-12 Ix Roq’ratik’obala’ Ka’alahun: Was slain during the siege. CL-13 Aj Q’uplajik Ooxlahu: Unknown.

Ad

The Lords’ decline began after their internal conflicts and moral decay. Kukulkan's impeachment, human uprisings, and betrayals led to widespread downfall. Eventually, only Ajaw (either CL-04 or CL-10) survived in a sealed mountain ruin, later awakened by Kinich in modern-day Natlan.

Och-Kan's role in Overthrowing the Dragonlords in Genshin Impact

Och-Kan, once a hero’s son, became a tyrant during the post-rebellion era. After seizing power, he imprisoned the Ninth Lord and manipulated her core for his purposes. His obsession with preserving humanity led him down a dark path where he used draconic knowledge to fuel a city by splitting his mind and body.

Ad

The Eleventh Lord's Sovereign side (left) and Ineffa the malfunction side (right) (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, the Eleventh Lord, once the Mirror of the Dawning Morn, experienced a tragic identity fracture. Her kind half became Ineffa, a sentient construct later discovered in Nod-Krai. The hostile half, sealed away, tried to trick Lianca into killing her benevolent side. Ultimately, Ineffa triumphed with the Traveler’s help in this Archon Quest, destroying the corrupted version of her original self.

Ad

The quest also reveals that Fatui Harbingers like the Marionette are actively excavating draconic technology, reviving long-lost technology from a forgotten era. As Genshin Impact enters the Nod-Krai arc, the resurfacing of Natlan’s lost history and ancient constructs suggests that long-dormant forces are finally beginning to stir in Teyvat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.