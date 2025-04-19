Genshin Impact 5.5: Subtle lore drops you probably missed

Genshin Impact's latest update does not include an Archon Quest but expands our understanding of Teyvat's history. It introduces "Chronicler of the Crumbling City," a new chapter that continues Natlan's "Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm" World Quest series. This journey began in patch 5.0 with the "Between Pledge and Forgettance" World Quest chain, which featured a mysterious red mark (“Flamelord’s Blessing”) on our Saurian companion.

With dragon tech, forgotten hopes, and unbreakable bonds, Natlan's story is one of the most meaningful in Genshin Impact. Those tracking this narrative since patch 5.0 know it is a unique expedition influenced by memory, myth, and our Saurian companion.

While players often rush through World Quests for Primogems, the ones associated with Natlan demand attention. Hidden in them are details that tie this region's history to Genshin Impact’s overarching story and deep moral questions about destiny, sacrifice, and legacy.

Note: Spoilers ahead for Genshin Impact's "Between Pledge and Forgettance," "Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm," and "Chronicler of the Crumbling City" World Quest series. Also, some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 key lore revelations in Genshin Impact's 5.5

1) “Kukulkan” was with you all along

Kukulkan, Sage of the Stolen Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

While journeying through the quest series of "Shadows of the Mountains" and the “Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm,” we are guided by NPCs like Manqu, Titu, and Bona. However, after completing these quests, we realize that these three were never real.

They were all manifestations of a single hidden figure: Waxaklahun Ubah Kan, the Sage of Stolen Flame. He first appears briefly as the Sage in "The Tonatiuh Quivers" questline and is later revealed to be Ochkan's father.

In Genshin Impact Version 5.5's “Chronicler of the Crumbling City” World Quest series, his true identity is finally revealed as Kukulkan, the brother of Xiuhcoatl, the Pyro Dragon. Since Version 5.0, he has subtly guided us using the guises of Manqu, Titu, and Bona to help us collect two Golden Entreaties in Genshin Impact. These are none other than Xiuhcoatl’s “eyes,” which are essential for activating the Huitzilopochtli.

Kukulkan uses the disguises not out of malice but to observe how much we have grown and to see whether humanity can still overcome the Abyss. He wishes to witness whether our Saurian companion will activate the Huitzilopochtli.

Our buddy's interactions with Kukulkan during Genshin Impact's "Chronicler of the Crumbling City" quest series make it evident that he is faced with a moral dilemma. He wants to stay loyal to Xiuhcoatl, which means activating the Huitzilopochtli; however, he realizes this would kill all dragons and humans.

2) The choice was never ours to make

The activation process of Huitzilopochtli (Image via HoYoverse)

Usually, the player can determine the outcome of a quest through their decisions. However, "An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty" is the first quest in Genshin Impact, where we don't get to make the main choice. Throughout it, we believe that "Chosen of Dragons" refers to us; however, it is our Saurian companion who is granted the final authority to awaken Huitzilopochtli.

This device, also known as the "Natlan Phlogistonization Array," can extinguish the entirety of the region by reducing all its lifeforms into pure Phlogiston. In doing so, it would sever Natlan from the cycle of Abyssal corruption, making the area untouchable by the Abyss.

When faced with the choice of activating the device, our Saurian companion ultimately chooses not to. In this quiet refusal, it denies the logic of the gods, the dragons, and even the Sage himself.

In Genshin Impact's usual storytelling style, the choice made was less about holding onto power and more about cherishing and protecting this flawed world.

3) What happens if it’s activated? The alternate ending

The other ending; "It" refers to our Saurian companion (Image via HoYoverse)

At the climax of the final act of Genshin Impact's "Chronicler of the Crumbling City," Kukulkan offers our Saurian companion an ultimatum. It can either activate the Huitzilopochtli and purge all lifeforms into the primal flame (Phlogiston) or spare the world from its impact.

The weapon requires three separate confirmations to work. Following its activation by our companion, we see Kukulkan facing his dilemma once again. He comes to terms with the choice made by our Saurian companion, saying:

"Perhaps I should have made the same choice as you, all those years ago…"

The screen fades to white, but there is a chilling truth in this blank void. It's apparent that all of Natlan's life forms — even Kukulkan himself — have turned into Phlogiston units as "data." Everything, including all life and memories, is stored in these units as well as in your Saurian companion’s mind, which acts as a "database."

Witnessing the aftermath, our Saurian companion is left wondering whether anything would be different if it had not activated the Huitzilopochtli.

Eventually, we are brought back to the moment of choice, and this time, our Saurian companion sides with us. Despite being given the option to wield godlike powers, it wishes to stay by our side. This choice is an act of love and devotion to us, showing just how much we mean to our Saurian companion. With this outcome, Genshin Impact adds a layer to its narrative depth.

4) Tonatiuh was originally a sky cable

Legendary Tonatiuh (Image via HoYoverse)

The artifact set "Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City" mentions a "Cinder City." This was the Ochkanatlan region, released in the 5.2 patch of Genshin Impact, where the ruler was the tyrant king himself, Ochkan. Suspended above in the skies of Ochkanatlan was a ruined shell of a dragon-forged vessel.

The vessel was later re-engineered by Ochkan and became the Tonatiuh (sub-region) that we see today. It was originally built as a sky-cable/sky-faring ship (or like a stairway, according to Kukulkan) by the dragons. They set up this vessel in the sky to establish a connection with realms beyond the firmament.

When the tyrant king came to know about the true purpose of the Huitzilopochtli, he hid one of the Golden Entreaties in Tonatiuh to prevent anyone from activating it.

5) The Thinking Flame: Phlogiston

Sacred Flame of Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Phlogiston is one of the primordial energies of Teyvat. It wasn't just a fuel source used by the dragons previously, but rather a "thinking flame." It is an "atom" upon which information and memories can be stored and utilized by "weaving of language" (in the form of Iridescent Inscriptions). Phlogiston looks like a golden, brilliant flame (like the Sacred Flame).

It was the soul of technology during the Dragon Lord’s era. It was infused with secret source mechanisms, Astral Assemblages (for activating the Sacred City of Tollan and Huitzilopochtli), and even the little dragon idols we encountered on our journey. These semi-sentient units accompanied and served Xiuhcoatl and the Dragon Lords during the development of the Sacred City.

Phlogiston is said to take on different forms and even be able to switch between them. An example of this is, as mentioned by Kukulkan, the phantoms of the dragons we see in the Chamber of Deliberation.

Presently, the people of Natlan employ Phlogiston for everyday use and combat. We can also see its effect on playable Natlan characters, where they enter a special glowing state called the "Nightsoul Blessing." The people in this region can utilize this energy thanks to Kukulkan, who taught them how to harness it so they could grow as a stronger civilization during the age of dragons.

One of the semi-sentient dragon idols powered by Phlogiston (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse amazes fans with every fresh update, offering new bits of lore and expanding the in-game world. For players invested in the history of Teyvat, each update offers new insight into its origin and structure.

With the 5.5 patch, our long journey to remove the Flamelord’s Blessing from our Saurian companion comes to a close. However, the mysteries of Natlan and Teyvat don’t end here, with regions like Mare Jivari and Nod-krai awaiting players.

