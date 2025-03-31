Genshin Impact Golden Entreaty location guide: How to get and use

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Mar 31, 2025 17:38 GMT
Genshin Impact Golden Entreaty location guide
Golden Entreaty location guide (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse added the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. This questline allows you to explore an ancient city of dragons called the Ancient Sacred Mountain, hidden beneath the Great Volcano of Tollan. At the end of this series, you reach the Heart of the Sacred Mountain and begin the "A Finale Emberforged" world quest.

To progress through the A Finale Emberforged world quest, you need to collect two Golden Entreaties, for which you must complete two world quest chains. The first Golden Entreaty is a reward for completing the Between Pledge and Forgettance quest series, while the second one is obtained from the Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm quest series.

This guide will teach you how to start the required quest series and obtain the Golden Entreaties in Genshin Impact.

How to get the first Golden Entreaty in Genshin Impact

Revelations from the Past quest (Image via HoYoverse)
To obtain the first Golden Entreaty, you must complete the Between Pledge and Forgettance quest series. This series begins with the Lost in the Woods quest, where you meet the Little One. Most players have completed this short quest, as it starts automatically upon entering Natlan.

After Lost in the Woods, you need to complete Rite of the Bold and Revelations from the Past to finish the Between Pledge and Forgettance quest series. In Revelations from the Past, you and the Little One embark on an adventure in a large ruin west of the Children of Echoes tribe. Throughout this quest, you will play from both the Traveler’s and the Little One’s POV and solve multiple puzzles.

First Golden Entreaty (Image via HoYoverse)
In the final sub-quest, you have to battle a group of Rifthounds, followed by the Golden Wolflord boss. Once you defeat them, an Iridescent Inscription will appear. Touch it to enter a beautiful scenic area and claim the first Golden Entreaty.

How to get the second Golden Entreaty in Genshin Impact

Head to Ochkanatlan (Image via HoYoverse)
To obtain the second Golden Entreaty, you need to complete the Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm quest series. To start it, travel to the Flower-Feather Clan and head toward Ochkanatlan.

As you reach the Statue of Seven in Ochkanatlan, a purple dragon will begin attacking you. You will talk to Paimon upon your arrival at the Statue and discuss the evil dragon, triggering the Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm quest series.

At the end of this series, you track the dragon to a deep, dark cave north of Ochkanatlan. You will obtain the second Golden Entreaty after defeating the evil dragon.

How to use Golden Entreaties in Genshin Impact

Submit two Golden Entreaties (Image via HoYoverse)
You need two Golden Entreaties to progress in the A Finale Emberforged world quest, which unlocks after completing all quests in Chronicler of the Crumbling City. Below is a list of the required quests:

Chronicler of the Crumbling City World Quest Series
Genshin Impact The Frozen, Rekindling Land questGenshin Impact The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom questGenshin Impact Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest
Genshin Impact In Search of a Hidden Heart questGenshin Impact Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgement questGenshin Impact Where Once There Was a Calculation Array quest
Genshin Impact Where Once Force Was Reversed questGenshin Impact Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty questGenshin Impact The End of the Road quest
Genshin Impact As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest guide

After starting the A Finale Emberforged world quest, head to the center of the Heart of the Sacred Mountain and submit both Golden Entreaties. A shining portal will appear; enter it to continue with the world quest in Genshin Impact.

Quick Links

