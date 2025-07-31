How to unlock all Asha color paints in Genshin Impact

Asha in Genshin Impact is a new exploration mechanic that can only be found in Natlan's Easybreeze Holiday Resort. You can use these strange, Monetoo-like creatures to shoot seven different colors or erase paint to complete several challenges across the resort area. However, some of these colors are locked and can only be accessed by completing certain quests and challenges.
This article will provide a guide on how to obtain all the Asha colors in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: How to unlock all Asha colors
Asha can switch between seven colors, and of these, red, yellow, blue, and gray are unlocked by default. On the other hand, orange, green, and purple are locked and can only be accessed by completing some quests and challenges.
Detailed below is the process for unlocking them.
Orange
The orange color can be unlocked after completing the Colorfall Cliffs challenges in the Sunspray Summer Resort story quest.
Green
To unlock the green color, you must complete the Disappeared Dolls challenge. Go to the main street in Easybreeze Market to find Kanei and finish his challenge. To do so, you must indwell the Asha nearby and paint all three of his koholausaur dolls. On a related note, completing this challenge will also give you the Asha's Rainbow of Gravity achievement.
Purple
For the purple color, you must complete the Traces of Chroma World Quest. To begin, use the main street teleport waypoint in Easybreeze Market and head southeast to find an NPC with a "No vandalizing..." speech bubble. Next, indwell an Asha and paint the store wall to trigger the quest.
It is a simple quest in which you must paint and decorate a couple of buildings and materials according to the client's needs; completing it will unlock Asha's green color.
This concludes the guide on unlocking all of Asha's color paints in Genshin Impact.
