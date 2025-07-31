Genshin Impact Disappeared Dolls puzzle guide: Location, rewards, and how to solve

Disappeared Dolls in Genshin Impact is one of the Asha challenges that you can find in the Easybreeze Market. As the name suggests, it involves an NPC that has lost three of his koholasaur dolls, and you must find them. The challenge is really simple, and completing it will give you an Exquisite Chest and unlock the green color for Asha.

This article covers the location of the Disappeared Doll challenge in Genshin Impact and explains how to complete it.

Genshin Impact Disappeared Dolls challenge location and guide

Disappeared Dolls challenge location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the main street teleport waypoint in Easybreeze Market and head northwest to find an NPC named Kanei with an Exquisite Chest near the stairs. Talk to him to start the Disappeared Dolls challenge.

Look for the Koholasaur dolls nearby and paint them

Koholasaur doll location #1

Koholasaur doll in the purple water (Image via HoYoverse)

Indwell the Asha nearby and go to the pond with purple water behind Kanei to find the first Koholasaur doll. Next, shoot any color at the doll to paint it.

Koholasaur doll location #2

The doll is on top of the statue (Image via HoYoverse)

After painting the first doll, get to the top of the statue on the left side of the stairs to find the second doll. Once again, paint the doll with any color.

Koholasaur doll location #3

Indwell the other Asha and color the cannon (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find an Asha above the building on the other side of the stairs. Now you have to switch and indwell the other Asha to stop it from erasing the paint. Finally, shoot some paint at the cannon to color the water. Doing so will paint the third Koholasaur doll under the mini waterfall and complete Kanei's Disappeared Doll challenge.

Challenge rewards

Disappeared Dolls challenge completion rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

As rewards for completing the Disappeared Dolls challenge, you will get an Exquisite Chest and the Asha's Rainbow of Gravity achievement.

