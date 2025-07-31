Genshin Impact Guiztli Ridge Alpaca and 3 ruffians' Precious Chest puzzle guide

While exploring the Guiztli Ridge in Genshin Impact, you can find an Alpaca and three ruffians' Precious Chest puzzle. To complete this challenge, you must first try to help the ruffians steal the treasure from the Alpaca, only to find that the ruffians tricked you. Now, you must follow them to collect the treasure for yourself. Completing the puzzle will give you a Precious Chest reward.

This article will shed light on the Alpaca and three ruffians' puzzle location in Genshin Impact and explain how to solve it.

Genshin Impact: Guiztli Ridge Alpaca and 3 ruffians' puzzle location and guide

Alpaca and three ruffians' puzzle location

Location of the Alpaca and three ruffians' puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Guiztli Ridge and head east to find three ruffians on the shoreline and an alpaca next to a Precious Chest under the large rock.

How to solve the puzzle

Interact with the ruffian (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the ruffians on the shoreline and interact with the one with the "Hey friend! I've got a plan!" speech bubble. This will trigger a cutscene, and he will tell you about his plan that involves you distracting the alpaca while he steals the treasure.

Approach the alpaca to distract it

Next, try to get as close as possible to the alpaca. This will trigger an explosive barrel, and the ruffians will run away with the treasure.

Indwell a koholasaurus and follow the thieves

Indwell a koholasaurus and follow the thieves (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the spiritscone near the rock to indwell a koholasaur and follow the thieves while avoiding all the obstructions in the water. While fleeing the area, the ruffians will get caught up in the explosion and lose the treasure. This will also complete the alpaca and three ruffians' challenge.

Collect the treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, you can collect the Precious Chest, which is worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

This concludes the Guiztli Ridge alpaca and three ruffians chest puzzle guide.

