Genshin Impact 5.8 recipes list and how to obtain

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is finally live, bringing with it three new recipes for Travelers. Two recipes can be obtained by solving overworld puzzles, while the last one can be collected by talking to a couple of NPCs in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. You can also obtain additional chest rewards while trying to get the new recipes in Natlan.
This article will list all the new recipes in Genshin Impact 5.8 and explain how to get your hands on them.
All 3 new recipes in Genshin Impact and how to obtain them
Gentle Sea Breeze
For this recipe, teleport to the Wavey Bay waypoint and head southeast to find a fruit juice shop. Next, talk to Hayaq to start a time trial challenge that will task you with tracking down a guest wearing blue pants.
Go to the beach and interact with the NPC buried in the sand to get an Exquisite Chest. Open the chest to obtain the recipe for Gentle Sea Breeze.
Mini Asha Pockets
Use the main street teleport waypoint in Easybreeze Market to find an Asha and three chest puzzles. Indwell the Asha and shoot all seven colors at the grayish circle on the large sphere behind the chests. This will unlock all three chests, and you can get the recipe for Mini Asha Pockets from the Luxurious Chest.
On a related note, you will also get the Among the Seven Colors achievement for completing the challenge.
Shrimp Bisque
After getting the Mini Asha Pockets recipe, head southeast and talk to the NPC named Lawaia at the Shoal's Haven restaurant. Next, enter the restaurant and speak to the owner about the fish he caught yesterday to get the Shrimp Bisque recipe.
This concludes the list of all the new recipes in version 5.8.
