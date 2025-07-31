Genshin Impact Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest guide

Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday in Genshin Impact is a short World Quest in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. During the quest, you meet Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon, and compete in a short fishing competition to see who can get the best catch.
It is also one of the few World Quests that is voiced, and even the Traveler has a voiced line. Completing the quest will give you 20 Primogems, and you can also challenge a wild animal to get an achievement.
This article will cover how to start and complete the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest in Genshin Impact.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest location and guide
How to start the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest
Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest can be unlocked after completing the second part of the Sunspray Summer Resort story quest chain. Once that is done, use the teleport waypoint south of Easybreeze Market and head southeast to find Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon near the lake. Approaching them will automatically trigger the quest.
During the quest, you must face Ifa and Ororon in a fishing competition. The entire quest will end in a single cutscene, and you only have to hit the "space" button once to catch the fish. However, you will end up catching an Asha.
Next, Ifa will catch a Koholasaur and a capybara. Finally, Ororon will capture a large capybara, whom he later names Capybara King.
Once the quest ends, you will get 20 Primogems along with a photo and a Gift Egg gifted by Capybara King. The Egg can be opened from your inventory, and using it will give you a random Natlan dish, but you can also opt not to use the Egg and save it.
On a related note, you can visit the location shown in the photo after a daily reset to trigger the sequel World Quest.
Also read: All Easybreeze Badge locations in Genshin Impact and how to use them
Defeat Capybara to get the No Air Force achievement
After the quest, go north to find the Capybara King resting. Its gameplay is very similar to the capybara local legend, and defeating it will give you the No Air Force achievement. You can use Jean to launch the Capybara in the sky and deal fall damage. Additionally, it is recommended to use Claymore attacks to interrupt the Capybara when they are charging an attack.
Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations
- Best Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more
- Is Ineffa's weapon worth it in Genshin Impact?
- How to Decorate the Foamflower Fields in Colorfall Cliffs
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations
- All Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.