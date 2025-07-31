Genshin Impact Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest guide

Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday in Genshin Impact is a short World Quest in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. During the quest, you meet Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon, and compete in a short fishing competition to see who can get the best catch.

Ad

It is also one of the few World Quests that is voiced, and even the Traveler has a voiced line. Completing the quest will give you 20 Primogems, and you can also challenge a wild animal to get an achievement.

This article will cover how to start and complete the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest location and guide

How to start the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest

Ad

Trending

Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest can be unlocked after completing the second part of the Sunspray Summer Resort story quest chain. Once that is done, use the teleport waypoint south of Easybreeze Market and head southeast to find Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon near the lake. Approaching them will automatically trigger the quest.

Ad

Hit space to catch the fish (Image via HoYoverse)

During the quest, you must face Ifa and Ororon in a fishing competition. The entire quest will end in a single cutscene, and you only have to hit the "space" button once to catch the fish. However, you will end up catching an Asha.

Ad

Next, Ifa will catch a Koholasaur and a capybara. Finally, Ororon will capture a large capybara, whom he later names Capybara King.

Gift Egg Gifted by Capybara King (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the quest ends, you will get 20 Primogems along with a photo and a Gift Egg gifted by Capybara King. The Egg can be opened from your inventory, and using it will give you a random Natlan dish, but you can also opt not to use the Egg and save it.

Ad

On a related note, you can visit the location shown in the photo after a daily reset to trigger the sequel World Quest.

Also read: All Easybreeze Badge locations in Genshin Impact and how to use them

Defeat Capybara to get the No Air Force achievement

Capybara King (Image via HoYoverse)

After the quest, go north to find the Capybara King resting. Its gameplay is very similar to the capybara local legend, and defeating it will give you the No Air Force achievement. You can use Jean to launch the Capybara in the sky and deal fall damage. Additionally, it is recommended to use Claymore attacks to interrupt the Capybara when they are charging an attack.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.