Genshin Impact There Was Once a Way Back Home hidden achievement guide

There Was Once a Way Back Home is a hidden achievement in Genshin Impact. It was added to the game in version 5.8, along with the Natlan Easybreeze Holiday Resort map. Similar to all hidden achievements in game, There Was Once a Way Back Home also requires players to perform a specific activity in order to unlock the achievement.
Read on to find out how to obtain the There Was Once a Way Back Home hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 5.8.
How to unlock There Was Once a Way Back Home hidden achievement in Genshin Impact
There Was Once a Way Back Home is a hidden achievement in the "Wonders of the World" category in Genshin Impact. Unlocking this achievement rewards you with five Primogems. Since this achievement is located in the new map of Easybreeze Holiday Resort, you will need to have this region unlocked first. Furthermore, you will also have to finish playing through the Summer Spray Resort Part III event quest in order to be able to trigger the achievement.
Once you have finished unlocking Tete Isle and playing the main event story, follow these steps to obtain the There Was Once a Way Back Home hidden achievement:
1) Teleport to Tete Isle
To begin, teleport to the south-western Teleport Waypoint in Tete Isle (the waypoint right next to the Dance-Off stage).
2) Head to the stage
Climb up the stairs to get to the stage, and click on the "Enter Dance-Off Stage" option. Doing so will grant you access to the turntable, which you will need in order to obtain this achievement.
3) Press the buttons accordingly
Once behind the turntable, you will need to press a series of buttons accordingly. These buttons will flash on the screen, and you will need to press them consecutively.
The two buttons on the bottom-right (E and Space) will be the ones flashing. You can either press both these buttons together at the same time three times in a row, or simply press the bigger button (Space) three times in a row. Doing either of these will unlock the There Was Once a Way Back Home hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.
