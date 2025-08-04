Genshin Impact Even Flying Gets a Ten! hidden achievement guide

Even Flying Gets a Ten! is a hidden achievement added in Genshin Impact 5.8. This patch has introduced the new map of Easybreeze Holiday Resort in game, adding a plethora of World Quests, puzzles, and new achievements that players can solve and obtain. While some of these achievements can be directly tracked from the game's Achievements tab, certain others are hidden and can only be unlocked by performing specific actions or heading to certain places in the new map. Even Flying Gets a Ten! is one such hidden achievement that can be unlocked by interacting with a certain object in Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

This article provides a guide on how to unlock and obtain the Even Flying Gets a Ten! hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 5.8.

How to unlock Even Flying Gets a Ten! hidden achievement in Genshin Impact

Even Flying Gets a Ten! is a hidden "Wonders of the World" achievement, completing which will reward players with 5 Primogems. To get this achievement, all you need to do is head to a certain location on the new map of Easybreeze Holiday Resort, and jump off a diving board into the water below. Keep in mind that in order to unlock this achievement, you will need to have the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map unlocked.

Follow these steps to obtain the Even Flying Gets a Ten! hidden achievement:

1) Teleport to Huha Hill

Location of the Even Flying Gets a Ten achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

First, teleport to the southern waypoint in Huha Hill. This Teleport Waypoint is located in the exact place where you finish the Sunspray Summer Resort Day 1 quest.

2) Take the stairs to the upper level

Face northeast, and make your way up the stairs to the upper floor. You will need to take a total of two flights of stairs, following which you will find yourself in front of a small pool.

3) Climb up to the diving board

Once here, you will notice a high platform that acts as a diving board which can be used to jump into the pool. Climb the stairs to reach this diving board.

4) Dive into the pool

Using any character, simply jump straight off the edge of the diving board into the pool below. The character needs to perform the diving animation, so make sure to jump right off the edge. After you land in the water, you will automatically unlock the Even Flying Gets a Ten! achievement, along with a Common Chest reward.

Also read: Genshin Impact: The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc Doll Local Legend boss guide

