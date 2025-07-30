Genshin Impact: The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc Doll Local Legend boss guide

The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc is the new Local Legend introduced in version 5.8 of Genshin Impact. You can find this boss in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort part of Natlan, south of the Wavey Hill region. Defeating this boss will unlock a new achievement. This article will cover how to defeat the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Doll Local Legend in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc Local Legend in Genshin Impact

The new boss can be found south of the Wavey Hill region in the new Easybreeze Holiday Resort map of Natlan. To go there, take the Teleport Waypoint northeast of Easybreeze Market and follow the road or go to Wavey Hill and head south.

The location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend is not difficult to find, as once you approach the area, you will find a Cacti-looking creature wearing a Sombrero standing on top of a shallow pool. This is the boss, and heading into the arena will trigger it to become hostile and attack you.

How to defeat The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc in Genshin Impact

The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc Local Legend is weak to Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged reactions. Your squad for this fight should consist of Hydro and Electro characters, and having a team built around Ineffa in Genshin Impact will help you immensely, given you've pulled for her.

Boss fight (Image via HoYoverse)

Remember these few tips and tricks to while heading into the fight:

Use Electro-Charged reactions to fill up the bar below the Boss's HP bar. Once it is full, the enemy will transform into a Sombrero.

There will be two other hats in the arena. Carefully track the one into which the boss has transformed. It will swap its place with the other hats twice or three times, after which you will need to use Electro or Lunar Charged on it to fill up the meter again.

Once done, the boss will be left stunned. Use this opportunity to attack it.

After the stun window is over, the boss will jump around the arena. Evade this attack as it can potentially knock out your characters.

Keep in mind that the boss can sometimes hit you with attacks from above. Watch out for hats raining down on the area.

Defeating the boss will reward you with The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc achievement, which will give you 5 x Primogems in Genshin Impact.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

