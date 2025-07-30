Lunar Charged is a new reaction, and you might wonder which characters are the best to pair up with and form the best Ineffa teams in Genshin Impact. Version 5.8. The robot assistant from the Clank-Clank Krumkake Craftshop in Nod-Krai will be the first character from the region to debut in the game, and she brings a new and unique elemental reaction with her.

This article will cover the best Ineffa teams in Genshin Impact.

Best Ineffa teams in Genshin Impact 5.8

1) Neuvillette+Ineffa+Xilonen/ Kazuha+ Furina

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa can act as a sub-DPS in this team, allowing Neuvillette to dish out heavy damage by combining Lunar Charged reactions. Given she can act off-field, this will allow the Iudex of Fontaine to wipe out enemies with his heavy Hydro attacks.

Furina can also deal off-field Hydro damage, and her buffs will benefit both Neuvillette and Ineffa. Kazuha can swirl either Electro or Hydro, buffing their damage, or you can run Xilonen, who can provide elemental buffs while also providing heals with her Burst.

2) Ineffa+Clorinde+Furina+Kokomi

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great team that you can run for Ineffa will involve Clorinde, Kokomi, and Furina. Both Kokomi and Furina are off-field hydro applicators, with the former also providing healing, and the latter giving you essential buffs with her Elemental Burst.

Similar to the previous team, Ineffa's main job here will be as a sub-DPS who can provide Lunar Charged reactions, while Clorinde will be the on-field damage dealer for the majority of the rotation.

3) Ayato+Ineffa+Jean+Fischl

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The is another great team setup for Ineffa in Genshin Impact. Similar to the other teams, Ayato will act as a Hydro applicator+on-field DPS, while Ineffa and Fischl will be the off-field damage dealers providing the team with Electro.

Jean helps in swirling the elements, increasing the outgoing damage, and is also a great character who can group mobs and provide healing to her teammates.

4) Xingqiu+Sucrose+Lisa/ Fischl+Ineffa

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best free-to-play-friendly Ineffa teams in Genshin Impact, which requires you to use certain 4-star characters. Fischl and Xingqiu are great off-field Electro and Hydro applicators, respectively, and Sucrose can swirl the elements to buff their damage.

You can use Ineffa as a main DPS in this setup, but if you want to use her off the field, use Lisa as the on-field Electro applicator.

5) Other viable team setups

Here are a few other viable Ineffa teams in Genshin Impact:

Mizuki+Ineffa+Furina+Yelan

Varesa+Furina+Ineffa+Xilonen

Overall, you are looking for Electro and Hydro characters for now if you want to form a team for Ineffa in Genshin Impact. More characters favoring the Lunar-based reactions will be released when the Nod-Krai updates come out, so you can expect more partners for Ineffa.

