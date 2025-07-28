Genshin Impact leak points to hidden Nod-Krai character missing in official trailer

A new Genshin Impact leak has surfaced, hinting at one of the characters missing from the latest Nod-Krai trailer. The trailer showcased some of the key players for the upcoming region, and similar to Natlan, HoYoverse unveiled a few of the characters involved in the upcoming main story arc. However, more are expected to appear as the story unfolds.The recent Genshin Impact leak mentions a character who was missing from the trailer and will likely be unveiled later on, similarly to how HoYoverse revealed Varesa, Ifa, and Skirk.Note: This article is based on leaks from r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks. Take this information with a pinch of salt.Genshin Impact leaks hints at another Nod-Krai character who was missing in the trailerFuture character in Nod-Krai byu/The_Strifemaster inGenshin_Impact_LeaksA new leak has surfaced in the official Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit, which mentions a character named Linnea. The upcoming region of Nod-Krai is set to introduce some of the most anticipated characters in the game's history, including Hexenzirkel's Alice, Varka from the Knights of Favonius, and some new faces from the area.However, Linnea was completely absent and was unknown till the leak was posted by u/The_Strifemaster. According to it, she will become playable in the 6.x set of updates and is related to the Adventurer's Guild.The user, u/The_Strifemaster, also mentioned that Ineffa in Genshin Impact has the following voiceline about Linnea:&quot;Linnea is an advisor to the Adventurers' Guild. I heard that she has extensive knowledge in the life sciences, so I wanted to ask her if she has ever met any other autonomous mechanical lifeforms like myself. But every time she sees me, she turns around and runs away... Reason: undetermined.&quot;HoYoverse might take the same approach with Nod-Krai as it did with Natlan: reveal the main players of the story first, and once the main plot is wrapped up, move on to a few more characters that the developers will tease till the next major version of 7.x drops. Linnea is most likely part of these characters who will be introduced once the story wraps up in Genshin Impact.