Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notes: New characters, system optimizations and more

The Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notes are now available, highlighting all the changes and new content that HoYoverse introduced in the latest update. The final version for Natlan is now available, bringing in new gameplay events to the game that you can enjoy till Nod-Krai drops in a few weeks. The Genshin Impact 5.8 update also features the much-anticipated summer event.This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notes.Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notesHere is the complete list of content and changes mentioned in the Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notes:Genshin Impact 5.8: New AreasIn Version 5.8, the following area in Natlan will become available: Easybreeze Holiday Resort.Note: As long as you have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III &quot;Song of the Dragon and Freedom,&quot; a Teleport Waypoint will be automatically unlocked near Natlan's Easybreeze Holiday Resort (If you have already completed this Archon Quest, the Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked after the update). You'll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically.In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and &quot;Radiant Spincrystals&quot; in Natlan.Genshin Impact 5.8: New Character5-Star Character &quot;Boom Boom Thunderwave&quot; Ineffa (Electro)???: ElectroWeapon: PolearmA multifunctional robot containing integrated mechanical components from various nations. The Source Core in her chest has endured the passage of countless years.Ineffa is an Electro support character who provides protective Shields for her teammates and allows them to trigger Lunar-Charged reactions.When Ineffa uses her Elemental Skill, she activates her Optical Flow Shield Barrier and summons &quot;Birgitta&quot; to continuously attack enemies.Ineffa's Elemental Burst launches Birgitta forward, dealing AoE Electro DMG and keeping Birgitta on the field.Genshin Impact 5.8: New EquipmentNew Weapon (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1)Fractured Halo (5-Star Polearm)After an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst is used, ATK is increased by 24% for 20s. If the equipping character creates a Shield while this effect is active, they will gain the Electrifying Edict effect for 20s: All nearby party members deal 40% more Lunar-Charged DMG.The event-exclusive 5-star weapon &quot;Fractured Halo&quot; (Polearm) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Please refer to the relevant official Event Notices for specific acquisition details.Flame-Forged Insight (4-Star Claymore)When Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom is triggered, restore 12 Elemental Energy and increase Elemental Mastery by 60 for 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 15s and can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.Flame-Forged Insight (Claymore) and its refinement materials can be redeemed in the event &quot;Sunspray Summer Resort.&quot;Genshin Impact 5.8: New OutfitsYelan - &quot;Tranquil Banquet&quot;The outfit Yelan has prepared for her holiday. Elegant yet neat, it conveys a sense of leisure while somehow still carrying a hint of concealed aggression...After the Version 5.8 update to 2025/09/08 03:59, Yelan's outfit &quot;Tranquil Banquet&quot; will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.Bennett - &quot;Adventures in Blazing Hue&quot;Bennett's traveling attire for his journeys in Natlan. Dyed lucky lakewater blue with hints of blazing orange, these clothes emanate an overflowing vitality that matches the land in which they are worn.In Version 5.8, you will be able to get Bennett's outfit &quot;Adventures in Blazing Hue&quot; for free by participating in the limited-time &quot;Sunspray Summer Resort&quot; event.After Version 5.8 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.Genshin Impact 5.8: New Main Story1. New Archon QuestSong of the Welkin Moon — Prelude &quot;The Journey Home&quot;Permanently available after the Version 5.8 updateQuest Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Chapter V: Act VI &quot;A Space and Time for You&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.New Story Quest&quot;Sunspray Summer Resort&quot; Chain QuestsQuests will be unlocked after the &quot;Sunspray Summer Resort&quot; event phase begins.Quest Unlock Criteria:Adventure Rank 18 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III &quot;Song of the Dragon and Freedom&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.After the events ends, the Story Quest &quot;Sunspray Summer Resort&quot; will become a permanent quest. Travelers who meet the requirements can accept the quest at the &quot;Easybreeze Holiday Resort&quot; in Natlan.New World QuestNew World Quests&quot;The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc,&quot; &quot;Dreamy Paititi,&quot; &quot;Traces of Chroma,&quot; and &quot;Shine On, Pipilpan Idol!,&quot; etc.&quot;The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc&quot; and &quot;Dreamy Paititi&quot; Unlock Criteria: Complete certain phases of the &quot;Sunspray Summer Resort&quot; quest chain.Genshin Impact 5.8: Elemental ReactionLunar-ChargedWhen Electro meets Hydro, and certain other conditions are met, a special Lunar-Charged reaction occurs, and a thundercloud forms. This thundercloud will continuously release bursts of lightning at nearby targets who are affected by both Electro and Hydro, dealing Electro DMG.This DMG can trigger CRIT Hits, and the DMG dealt is based on all characters who have applied elements during the reaction.Genshin Impact 5.8: Genius Invokation TCGGenius Invokation TCG Gameplay UpdateNew Character Cards: Lan Yan, Shikanoin Heizou, and their corresponding Talent card. Corresponding invitation duel and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.New Character Card: Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King and the corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.New Action Cards &quot;Crownless Crown,&quot; &quot;Whimsical Dance of the Withered,&quot; &quot;Calligraphy Tavern,&quot; &quot;Constellation Metropole,&quot; &quot;Forest Blessing,&quot; &quot;Gift of the Goddess of Prophecy,&quot; &quot;Harvest Time,&quot; and &quot;Awesome, Bro&quot; have been added which can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.Reach Player Level 10 to unlock 14 new Open World Players located at Natlan's tribes and Easybreeze Holiday Resort.The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is &quot;The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits&quot;:During The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits, some stages will have special victory and defeat conditions or unique Special Rules. Adeptly adapt your tactics to complete the challenge and avoid the conditions for defeat!Within The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits event stages, there will also be special victory or defeat rules that can easily exert influence on the tempo of the match. Fully utilizing these special rules will contribute greatly to your success.Genshin Impact 5.8: Imaginarium TheaterImaginarium Theater UpdateAfter the Version 5.8 update, the two Imaginarium Theater seasons will be as follows:The first season of &quot;Imaginarium Theater&quot; will be available on August 1, 2025.Required Elemental Types: Electro, Cryo, and AnemoOpening Characters: Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Ganyu, Layla, Yumemizuki Mizuki, and SucroseWhen Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.Special Guest Stars: Neuvillette, Xingqiu, Nahida, and GamingAfter the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Yelan, Wriothesley, Bennett, and Fischl will each gain a new &quot;Thespian Trick&quot; that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.The second season of &quot;Imaginarium Theater&quot; will be available on September 1, 2025.Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Hydro, and DendroOpening Characters: Hu Tao, Thoma, Nilou, Xingqiu, Baizhu, and ColleiWhen Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.Special Guest Stars: Chasca, Citlali, Ineffa, and IansanAfter the second season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Chasca, Alhaitham, Razor, and Yun Jin will each gain a new &quot;Thespian Trick&quot; that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.Genshin Impact 5.8: Spiral AbyssSpiral Abyss UpdateAfter the Version 5.8 update, Phase 1 of the Spiral Abyss will be updated on August 16.Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:All characters in the party gain a 75% Electro DMG Bonus.Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:First Half: Characters' Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG increased by 75%.Second Half: Characters' Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt to opponents increased by 75%.Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.Blessing of the Abyssal Moon:Wavering MoonWhen a character triggers Hydro-related reactions (including Lunar-Charged), a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.Genshin Impact 5.8: Other Update DetailsGenshin Impact 5.8 Patch: New Recipes:Exploration or Quest Rewards: &quot;Gentle Sea Breeze,&quot; &quot;Shrimp Bisque,&quot; and &quot;Mini Asha Pockets,&quot; etc.Adds new &quot;A Summer of Ash and Prickly Pears&quot; Achievement category, and adds new Achievements to the &quot;Wonders of the World&quot; category.Adds Set 42 of &quot;Paimon's Paintings&quot; chat emojis.Adds some prompts for loading screens.New Namecards:&quot;Ineffa: Command&quot;: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with IneffaNatlan: Wheel of Flame: Reward for reaching Tona's Flame Level 48&quot;Natlan: Chasing the Wind&quot;: Reward for completing all achievements under &quot;A Summer of Ash and Prickly Pears&quot;&quot;Travel Notes: Easy Breezy&quot;: Reward obtained via the BP systemTona's Flame: Increase in the Level Cap of Tona's Flame to Level 50. After Tona's Flame reaches its maximum level, Pyro Sigils can be exchanged with Siyah at Natlan's Saurian Relics Association.Repertoire of Myriad Melodies Update:Adds new music album &quot;Natlan: Plains of Flowing Flames.&quot;Adds new score themes &quot;Blazing Sunfire Scours the Gloom&quot; and &quot;Eternal Dreams of Serenity.&quot;Adds new instrument &quot;Leaping Spirit Piano&quot; that can be purchased from the Djembe Studios.Genshin Impact 5.8: Adjustments &amp; OptimizationsGenshin Impact 5.8 Patch: EnemiesIncreases the combat area boundary for the enemy Lava Dragon Statue in the open world to reduce instances of its unintended combat disengagement.Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, Skirk would fail to gain Serpent's Subtlety after purifying the Totem Poles during the &quot;Lord of Eroded Primal Fire&quot; challenge.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: QuestsIn certain quests, Traveler's trial Artifact set has been updated to better match the intended attribute scaling.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: MapWhen tracking local specialties in a region, the sidebar on the Map screen will display characters who can reveal the locations of that region's specialties.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: EnhancementWhen Domains of Forgery or Domains of Mastery are available, teleporting to a domain via the Training Guide or a material's Source section now automatically selects the corresponding challenge upon interacting with the domain entrance. For example, entering the Domain for &quot;Philosophies of Contention&quot; through the methods above auto-selects the Domain of Mastery stages that drop Teachings of Contention, Philosophies of Contention, or Guide to Contention.Adjusts the unlock conditions for Ley Line Outcrops in regions outside Mondstadt and Liyue: previously requiring specific Adventure Ranks per region, they now unlock upon reaching Adventure Rank 18 and activating at least one Statue of The Seven in the relevant region (this may alter available region options for Ley Line Outcrops in the Adventurer Handbook's &quot;Enemies&quot; tab).Starting from characters released in Version 5.7, the Character &gt; Talents &gt; Talent Demo screen and the Test Run stage will feature demo videos.Optimizes the calculation logic for Character EXP Materials and Mora in the &quot;Level-Up Plan&quot; feature under the Training Guide section.Adds a &quot;Challenge Invitation&quot; filter option to the character selection interface in the Training Guide, allowing Travelers to filter characters based on the current available Imaginarium Theater roster.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: ItemsAfter collecting a Crystal Core from the Crystalfly Trap, the gadget will now remain in place and no longer needs to be redeployed.Starting from this Version update, the Crystalfly Trap will now remember the materials used during activation. The next time it is activated, those materials will be automatically selected.Oculus Resonance Stone can now be reused after cooldown to abandon the current target and mark a different Oculus, as long as there is more than one Oculus available to mark in the current region. The previously abandoned Oculus will have its marking priority adjusted to the lowest.Clicking &quot;Blossom of Revelation Revitalization Reward&quot; in the &quot;Source&quot; section of Hero's Wit or Adventurer's Experience now automatically selects the Ley Line Outcrop: Blossom of Revelation on the &quot;Adventurer Handbook &gt; Enemies&quot; tab.The &quot;Source&quot; description for the Mora item has been expanded with additional details. Clicking &quot;Blossom of Wealth Revitalization Reward&quot; now also automatically selects the Ley Line Outcrop: Blossom of Wealth on the &quot;Adventurer Handbook &gt; Enemies&quot; tab.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: Time InterfaceIf the currently tracked quest has time requirements, the specified time will now be displayed in the Paimon Menu &gt; Time interface. Additionally, clicking the quest objective or using the navigate quest objective hotkey (default key: V) will directly open the Time menu and automatically select the corresponding time.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: Other InterfacesAdds audio settings shortcut to the dialogue interface.In the Inventory &gt; Artifacts interface, after enabling the feature of showing 5-star Artifacts in the order of when they were obtained, Artifact Enhancement Materials will still be displayed and will no longer be hidden.When you view a 5-star Artifact in the Character Menu, if the Artifact has a highlighted Main Affix and possesses at least 5 highlighted Minor Affixes (including enhanced Minor Affixes), then this Artifact will display a special mark. This feature can be toggled on and off in Settings &gt; Other.Adjusts the sorting of Trounce Domains in the Adventurer Handbook &gt; Domain interface. Trounce Domains that are eligible for Quick Challenge or are already unlocked will now be sorted by update time (newest to oldest). In previous versions, Domains eligible for Quick Challenge but haven't been unlocked were displayed further down the list.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: AudioSupplements some English voice-over resources for Xilonen, Yelan, Aether, and Lumine in Version 5.7.Sucrose's English VA will be updated. Historical content will be gradually updated in subsequent versions.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: Graphics APIAfter the update, Android devices with the following SoC models will use the Vulkan graphics API:Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (GPU driver version 744.12 or above), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (GPU driver version 676.3 or above), Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (excluding GPU driver versions 615.82 to 615.94), Dimensity 9000 / Dimensity 9000+, Dimensity 9200 / Dimensity 9200+, Dimensity 9300 / Dimensity 9300+, Dimensity 9400, Exynos 2200, Exynos 2400, and Exynos 2500.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: OtherAfter this version update, Genesis Crystals on PlayStation® and other platforms will become shared and interchangeable. They will be displayed together and can be used across platforms without discrimination. Any remaining Genesis Crystals recharged on PlayStation® and other platforms before the update will be merged into a single total.After this version update, &quot;Gnostic Hymn&quot; or &quot;Gnostic Chorus&quot; unlocked on PlayStation® will allow rewards to be claimed on other platforms and vice versa — those unlocked on other platforms can also claim rewards on PlayStation®. The two will no longer be kept separate.Visual effect for the 4-Piece Set effect of the Artifact &quot;Finale of the Deep Galleries&quot; has been adjusted as an icon displayed above the HP bar instead of around the character model.Optimizes the operation process during character outfit purchases.Optimizes certain interface elements in &quot;Repertoire of Myriad Melodies.&quot;Optimizes the interface performance on mobile during resource download, update, and verification when launching the game. When these processes are expected to take a long time, unrelated in-game visuals will be paused to reduce device power consumption.Genshin Impact 5.8: Bug FixesGenshin Impact 5.8 Patch: EnemiesFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the deployment progress of the Thunderthorn Ward would briefly reappear after being fully charged through attacks following the destruction of the Thunderthorn Ward on the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise or Local Legend: Cocijo.Fixes an issue whereby the enemy &quot;Tenebrous Papilla&quot; could occasionally exhibit abnormal behavior when challenged by characters at specific locations in the open world.Fixes an issue whereby the enemy &quot;Furnace Shell Mountain Weasel&quot; could occasionally exhibit abnormal behavior in Co-Op Mode.Genshin Impact 5.8 PatchSystemFixes certain text display errors for the Archon Quest &quot;Paralogism&quot; in the &quot;Travel Log/Archon Quests&quot; interface.Fixes an issue where the cursor would disappear when closing certain side panels in the Map interface while using a controller.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: CharactersFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, characters could perform Plunging Attacks at a non-vertical angle after interacting with a Phlogiston Wind Tunnel.Fixes an issue whereby after exiting Co-Op Mode, Skirk's Passive Talent &quot;Mutual Weapons Mentorship&quot; may occasionally fail to activate.Fixes an issue whereby during the second hit of Dahlia's Normal Attack, certain blur distortion effects would display in an incorrect position.Fixes an issue whereby certain characters' Nightsoul's Blessing trailing effects would become abnormally elongated during character switching.Fixes an issue whereby elemental attribute icons on character models could exhibit abnormal flickering under specific conditions.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: AudioFixes errors with the Chinese voice-overs for certain quests.Fixes an issue whereby character chat voice lines and related sound effects would unexpectedly play when opening the &quot;Training Guide&quot; from the &quot;Character &gt; Attribute&quot; interface.Fixes an issue whereby some interaction sound effects could be missing abnormally in certain interfaces.Fixes an issue whereby background music would unexpectedly play during instrument performance under specific circumstances.Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: Genius Invokation TCGFixes an issue whereby the Character Card &quot;Mavuika&quot; abnormally triggers the effect of the Support Card &quot;Treasure-Seeking Seelie&quot; when preparing the skill &quot;Flamestrider: Full Throttle.&quot;Genshin Impact 5.8 Patch: OtherFixes an abnormal display issue on mobile with the lighting effect in an office in the Knights of Favonius headquarters.Fixes the issue where there is a chance that Phase 2 of the achievement &quot;Reji&quot; could not be completed.Fixes text errors in certain screens and descriptions.Fixes an issue whereby the ornamental fish &quot;Secret Source Scout Sweeper&quot; exhibits abnormal behavior patterns in the Serenitea Pot.Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu &gt; Settings &gt; Language and changing the Game Language.)Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.Optimizes certain English translations.Genshin Impact 5.8: Genius Invokation TCG Balance AdjustmentIncreases the starting Max HP of the Character Card &quot;Frost Operative&quot; from 10 to 11.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for Mavuika's Character Card Elemental Skill: The Pyro Dice cost is adjusted from 2 to 3.Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card &quot;Night Realm's Gift: Heart of Unity&quot; of the Character Card &quot;Kachina&quot;: The effect's maximum triggers per round is adjusted from 2 to 1.Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG of the Character Card &quot;Kinich&quot;: Dendro DMG dealt is adjusted from 2 to 1.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of Talent Card &quot;Marcotte Sillage&quot; of Character Card &quot;Emilie&quot;: The Dendro Dice cost is adjusted from 1 to 2.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of the Talent Card &quot;All Reprisals and Arrears, Mine to Bear&quot; of the Character Card &quot;Arlecchino&quot;: The Pyro Dice cost is adjusted from 2 to 1.Adjusts the Elemental Burst DMG of the Character Card &quot;Frost Operative&quot;: Cryo DMG dealt is adjusted from 4 to 5.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of Talent Card &quot;Mamaloaco's Frigid Rain&quot; of Character Card &quot;Citlali&quot;: The Cryo Dice cost is adjusted from 1 to 2.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost and effect of the Event Card &quot;Edict of Absolution&quot;: The Elemental Dice cost has been adjusted from 0 to 1 of the same element. The effect has been adjusted to &quot;Heal the target character for 2 HP. The target character is immune to Frozen, Stun, Petrification, and other effects that prevent the use of Skills. Also, if this character is the active character, they will not be switched out due to effects. This effect persists for 2 Rounds.&quot;That covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.8 patch notes.