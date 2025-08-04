All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chest locations in Genshin Impact 5.8

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update has released a new region in Natlan called the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. It is also a part of the summer event, and you can find up to 10 Remarkable Chests while exploring the area. You can obtain new blueprints for furnishings by opening these chests and add new items inside your Serenitea Pot.

This article will cover the locations of all 10 Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chests in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 10 Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chest locations

Remarkable Chest #1

Defeat the saurian warriors to get the chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Easybreeze Market and go southwest to find an enemy camp of saurian warriors. Defeat them to obtain the first Remarkable Chest in Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

Remarkable Chest #2

Rescue the Asha from Tatankasaurs (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the western waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and go east to find the second Remarkable Chest above a Chroma Kite. Defeat the two Tatankasaurs and rescue the Asha to get the chest.

Remarkable Chest #3

Remarkable Chest in Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the second chest, head east and jump from the cliff to find the third Remarkable Chest on the shoreline.

Remarkable Chest #4

Remarkable Chest near Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint northwest of Easybreeze Market and head southeast to find a Remarkable Chest. Get close to it and defeat all the mobs to open the chest.

Remarkable Chest #5

Remarkable Chest inside a secret room (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Huha Hill and go west. You can find a Remarkable Chest inside a secret room near the waterfall.

Remarkable Chest #6

Defeat the mobs to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the fifth chest, go south and defeat the Hilichurls near the shoreline to get another Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chest.

Remarkable Chest #7

Remarkable Chest west of Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint northwest of Wave Bay and go southwest to find the chest.

Remarkable Chest #8

Remarkable Chest southwest of Guiztli Ridge (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find this Remarkable Chest on a small island southwest of Guiztli Ridge.

Remarkable Chest #9

Remarkable Chest in Guiztli Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the eastern waypoint in Guiztli Path and go northwest to find the Remarkable Chest.

Remarkable Chest #10

Remarkable Chest in Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northwestern waypoint in Tete Isle and go northeast to find the last Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chest.

