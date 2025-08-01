Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort character locations

Sunspray Summer Resort is the flagship event in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update and has one of the most interesting quest stories. After completing the third act of this event, you can meet up with all the characters who appeared in the story, including Mavuika, Venti, Bennett, and Xilonen. All of them can be found at different locations in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

This article will cover the locations of all the characters in Genshin Impact's Sunspray Summer Resort event.

Mavuika, Venti, Bennett, and other character locations in Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort event

Mavuika

Mavuika is at Me and Dew (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the third act of the Sunspray Summer Resort event quest in Genshin Impact, you can find Mavuika enjoying her time at Me and Dew in Tete Isle. You can ask her a bunch of questions, such as her plans for later on.

Kachina

Kachina's location on Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina can be found on the wooden bridge near the southeastern teleport waypoint in Tete Isle.

Xilonen

Xilonen's location in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

After meeting Kachina, head northeast to find Xilonen worried about the Dance-Off Stage, as she feels something is off about it. She can't catch a break.

Ifa and Ororon

Ifa and Ororon are near the Dance-Off Stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Ifa and Ororon can be seen on the wooden bridge near the Dance-Off Stage.

Bennett and Venti

Bennett and Venti are on Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Venti and Bennett can be seen southwest of Tete Isle.

Chasca

Chasca is in Guiztli Ridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Guiztli Ridge and go straight to find Chasca. You can also challenge her in a small shooting competition.

Varesa

Varesa is at the Villa Guiztli entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa can be found near Villa Guiztli's entrance in Guiztli Ridge.

Iansan

Iansan's location in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Iansan near the teleport waypoint southeast of the Easybreeze Market.

Mualani

Mualani is near Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Mualani near the Disappeared Dolls challenge northwest of Easybreeze Market. She will ask you to take a picture of her.

