Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort character locations

Sunspray Summer Resort is the flagship event in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update and has one of the most interesting quest stories. After completing the third act of this event, you can meet up with all the characters who appeared in the story, including Mavuika, Venti, Bennett, and Xilonen. All of them can be found at different locations in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort.
This article will cover the locations of all the characters in Genshin Impact's Sunspray Summer Resort event.
Mavuika, Venti, Bennett, and other character locations in Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort event
Mavuika
After completing the third act of the Sunspray Summer Resort event quest in Genshin Impact, you can find Mavuika enjoying her time at Me and Dew in Tete Isle. You can ask her a bunch of questions, such as her plans for later on.
Kachina
Kachina can be found on the wooden bridge near the southeastern teleport waypoint in Tete Isle.
Xilonen
After meeting Kachina, head northeast to find Xilonen worried about the Dance-Off Stage, as she feels something is off about it. She can't catch a break.
Ifa and Ororon
Ifa and Ororon can be seen on the wooden bridge near the Dance-Off Stage.
Bennett and Venti
Both Venti and Bennett can be seen southwest of Tete Isle.
Chasca
Use the teleport waypoint in Guiztli Ridge and go straight to find Chasca. You can also challenge her in a small shooting competition.
Varesa
Varesa can be found near Villa Guiztli's entrance in Guiztli Ridge.
Iansan
You can find Iansan near the teleport waypoint southeast of the Easybreeze Market.
Mualani
You can find Mualani near the Disappeared Dolls challenge northwest of Easybreeze Market. She will ask you to take a picture of her.
