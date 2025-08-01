Genshin Impact Ayar Heroes' Cup chests and achievement guide

Ayar Heroes' Cup is a secret challenge in Genshin Impact that you can find in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. To qualify for it, you must first find the invitation letter and give it to the NPC guarding the challenge's location. During the run, you must defeat three oponents, and as a reward, you will get a hidden achievement and three chests, including a Luxurious Chest.
This article will provide a guide on how you can obtain the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation and take part in this secret challenge in Genshin Impact.
Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation location and where to use it in Genshin Impact
Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation location
Use the teleport waypoint northwest of Wavey Bay and slowly glide southwest to find an enemy camp and a white glowing spot on one of the wooden boxes. Defeat the enemies and interact with the spot to get the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation.
Where to use the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation
After picking up the invitation letter, go southeast to find an NPC named Strange Guard inside a large cave. Give the invitation to him to get permission to enter the challenge area.
Ayar Heroes' Cup challenge guide in Genshin Impact
Go deeper into the cave and talk to the NPC named Nahuatlalli to learn about the Ayar Heroes' Cup.
Challenge Tobahaq
Talk to the NPC next to the Exquisite Chest to start the first challenge of the Ayar Heroes' Cup. You must defeat Tobahaq in a battle, and doing so will unlock the Exquisite Chest.
Challenge Mwindo and Kahinda
After defeating Tobahaq, talk to Kahinda on the stairs to start the challenge. This time, you must defeat two opponents. Completing the run will give you a Precious Chest.
Challenge Ipacura
Finally, talk to the kid named Ipacura next to the Luxurious Chest and challenge him. You must first defeat a Yumkasaur and wait for a few seconds for Ipacura to summon two Saurians.
Once you defeat all three, you will get The Inheritor of Ayar achievement and a Luxurious Chest.
