All Ineffa locations after Genshin Impact 5.8 archon quest

Genshin Impact developers have introduced a new Archon Quest (AQ), The Journey Home, which serves as a prelude to the main story in future 6.x versions. Players can learn more about Ineffa, Nod-Krai, and the Thirteen Dragonlords of Natlan after completing this AQ.

After completing The Journey Home AQ, Ineffa will want to stay in the Natlan region for some time. She appears in various locations, and you also unlock some special interactions with her. Furthermore, you can obtain a Furnishing item after meeting her in a specific area.

This article lists all the locations in the Natlan region, where you can interact with the character Ineffa after completing the Archon Quest introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Locations where you can meet Ineffa in Natlan after completing the Genshin Impact 5.8 Archon Quest

1) Location 1

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location where you can talk to Ineffa after completing the latest AQ is near the Adventurers' Guild Post in the Natlan region. You must teleport to the waypoint at the Stadium of Sacred Flame: Chuwen Fair to reach this location and meet Ineffa.

Over here, you will see that Ineffa is interacting with the NPC named Cintli. She wants to buy Grainfruit and use it in her Krumkake recipes to boost Aino's diet.

2) Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second area where you can meet her is at the dance stage in the Children of Echoes tribe in the Natlan region. Teleport to the underground waypoint at this Tribe, and go straight till you find a small bridge on your left. Turn left to follow this bridge, and you will see Ineffa along with two NPCs, Pochtli and Tano.

They imply that Ineffa had been dancing on the stage and showcased some epic robot dance moves. However, we don't get to see this since she says that her joints are cooling, which means she might not be able to perform right now.

3) Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third location of Ineffa is relatively easy to reach, as you can find her near the Artifact Domain, Derelict Masonry Dock, which was introduced in version 5.5. As soon as you teleport to this domain, you can find her talking to herself.

She says that the Great Volcano of Tollan is where the Mirror of the Dawning Morn, also known as the Eleventh Lord, yearned to go. However, she also mentions that no one is waiting for her return over there. In this dialogue, Ineffa is probably trying to understand the Eleventh Lord's intentions.

4) Location 4

Location 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last place featuring Ineffa is near the entrance to the Flower-Feather Clan. To reach this location, teleport to the waypoint near the entrance of this Tribe. You can see Ineffa interacting with an NPC called Adieta a few metres ahead of you.

When you start talking to her, Ineffa mentions that she has been trying to learn how to create a Flower-Shaped Machine Component and wants to give these items to her friends in the Nod-Krai region. Adieta mentions that Aino will love it, but does not know how Varka would react.

After completing these dialogues, Ineffa thanks the Traveler and gives us a special furnishing item, Flower-Shaped Machine Component. Since we get a unique reward from Ineffa in this case, these dialogues can only be witnessed once. You can still interact with her in the other locations and access those dialogues multiple times.

