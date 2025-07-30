Is Ineffa worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Ineffa is the brand-new 5-star Electro character released in Genshin Impact version 5.8. As an off-field DPS unit, she can be used in various team comps. However, to deal maximum damage with her, you'd need to activate the Lunar-Charged reaction, for which you would need Hydro and Electro party members.

Apart from being an off-field DPS unit, she also provides defensive utility, such as a shield, with her Elemental Skill. However, considering Ineffa introduces a new Elemental Reaction called Lunar-Charged, you might be naturally confused about whether to pull for her in version 5.8.

This article explains Ineffa's kit in Genshin Impact, along with her pros and cons, which should help you decide whether to pull for her.

Ineffa's kit explained in Genshin Impact

Ineffa's introduction banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Elemental Skill

Using Ineffa's Elemental Skills will summon her companion Birgitta on the field, who deals AoE Electro damage to enemies once every two seconds. You will also get a special Electro shield after using this ability.

This shield and Birgitta will stay on the field for 20 seconds. Since the cooldown of Ineffa's Elemental Skill is 16 seconds, you can maintain 100% uptime of all of these abilities.

Elemental Burst

Ineffa's Elemental Burst deals a massive amount of AoE Electro damage and refreshes the duration of her summon, Birgitta, on the field. This ability could be good for dealing with low HP enemies and re-summoning Birgitta.

Passive Talents

After activating her Elemental Burst, Ineffa increases the Elemental Mastery (EM) stat of all party members. This is a massive buff for her team, since the Lunar-Charged reaction benefits a lot from EM stats.

With her Assemblage Hub Passive Talent, she can convert the Electro-Charged reaction damage of other party members to Lunar-Charged reaction damage. Furthermore, she can also buff the damage of Lunar-Charged with this Talent.

Is Ineffa worth pulling for?

Screenshot of Ineffa in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa is a good off-field DPS and shield character who can be used in many team comps. If you are looking forward to investing more into Lunar-Charged teams, then you should pull for Ineffa. She also provides great overall value to the whole team with her buffs and shield.

Furthermore, there could be future Nod-Krai characters who pair well with Ineffa. She could gain more value with other characters, artifact sets, or weapons, which could be released in the 6.x updates.

She also does not have a best-in-slot artifact set or good team comps yet, so it's likely that she would only get better with future updates. In other words, while you might not have a good build on Ineffa right away after pulling for her, new artifact sets could be released with the Nod-Krai region that might buff her team and personal damage.

