Genshin Impact Ineffa voicelines about other characters

Ineffa is the latest 5-star Electro character, who was released in Genshin Impact version 5.8. Hailing from the Nod-Krai region, she has numerous voice lines about characters such as Aino, Varka, Nefer, Lauma, and others. We also learn about their personalities and affiliations from Ineffa's voicelines.However, a requirement to unlock these voice-overs is that you must complete the new Archon Quest introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.8, "The Journey Home", and reach Friendship level four with Ineffa.Ineffa's voicelines about Varka, Nefer, Flins, Aino, Lauma, Jahoda, and other characters in Genshin ImpactAbout Aino: HouseworkAino (Image via HoYoverse)Ineffa has two different voicelines for Aino; however, the second one remains locked after completing "The Journey Home" Archon Quest, and fans speculate that it may be revealed after completing the main story in version 6.0"Aino is my family. She can pierce together all kinds of machines for various functions just from the scrap metal she collects. But her proficiency with other tasks is at the opposite end of the scale. If she even has the strange inclination to do housework or cook a meal, you must stop her before its too late, because the consequences may be irreversible."Ineffa introduces Aino to the Traveler, praising the latter's skill in building new machines from scratch. She also tells the Traveler that Aino has no skills in housework and cooking.About NeferNefer (Image via HoYoverse)"Nefer is the head of the Curatorium of Secrets. She knows a lot of stories, not just from the past, but also what's happening in the present - and some even say she can predict the future, too. Her mind must be a formidable database."Ineffa mentions Nefer as the head of the Curatorium of Secrets. This faction was teased to play a significant role in the main story for the Nod-Krai region. From the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, fans have speculated that Nefer is probably a storyteller, and Ineffa's voicelines confirm that the former knows many stories.About LaumaLauma (Image via HoYoverse)"Lauma is the Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions. Reviews by her people indicate that she is a wise and holy figure, well-respected in the community. The Frostmoon Scions worship the moon goddess... I wonder if there is any connection between the Moon Goddess and the existence of the Moon Wheel?"Ineffa confirms that Lauma is from the Frostmoon Scions faction, and people from this faction worship the Moon Goddess. However, she drops some interesting terms such as "Moonchant Envoy" and "Moon Wheel". We do not know what these terms might mean, and we might learn more about them in the upcoming Song of the Welkin Moon quests.About VarkaVarka (Image via HoYoverse)Ineffa has two different voice-overs about Varka, which highlight her first impressions of him and his unique code.Impressions"Varka is typically addressed as Grandmaster. You may have heard about him from various sources in your journey so far. Most people's impressions of him can be summarized with the following key phrases "sense of humor," "easygoing," and "high alcohol tolerance." But I have found Varka to be a dependable ally when dealing with matters of great importance. I suspect this explains his stature within the Knights of Favonius."Ineffa talks about some personality traits of Varka and implies that he is an easygoing guy with a good sense of humor and high alcohol tolerance. However, it seems he did help Ineffa a lot, considering she calls him a dependable ally when dealing with important matters.Code"As I was preparing to leave Nod-Krai, I began to worry that I might forget the code, and thus fail to complete my task... But from the start, Varka had every confidence in me. He told me it was "the most secure code"... Thinking back now, I wonder whether he simply said that to comfort me? Or perhaps what he really meant was... "An Ally you can trust the most secure code of all.""Based on this voiceline, it seems Varka likely trusted Ineffa to complete her mission. The former also appears to be heavily trustworthy, since he tried to comfort Ineffa, along with giving her confidence to complete her mission to find the Traveler and Paimon.About Xilonen"After returning from the ruins, Xilonen gave me a thorough examination and confirmed that all was in good working order. She smiled as she told me that Granny Itztli had originally had reservations about me, and that they had even argued about me... But I completely understand that as a technician, she felt a duty to repair me. And that they would not be the first to have such an argument over who and what I am... it makes me a little nostalgic."Ineffa mentions over here that Citlali did not trust her fully, and that the latter also had an argument with Xilonen regarding Ineffa. It seems that Xilonen had also checked Ineffa for damages after the latter had returned from the ruins and confirmed that everything was working perfectly.About JahodaJahoda (Image via HoYoverse)"Jahoda is a legendary bounty hunter famed throughout the land, with an outstanding track record in battle. Her own words. The first time she visited Aino's workshop, she was extremely tense, and struck at me a few times after mistaking my freshly baked Krumkake for a weapon. But her muscles instantly relaxed after she tasted it. Since then, she stop by regularly to drop off mechanical components. Not to trade, as such - it's just that she always happens to be passing by whenever I've baked a fresh batch of treats. Again, her own words."Based on these voicelines, we can say that Jahoda is a famous bounty hunter who is extremely strong. It also seems that she is a cautious person who remains on guard against the Krumkakes baked by Ineffa. However, she felt at ease after tasting them and keeps visiting Aino's workshop from time to time to eat Krumkakes baked by Ineffa, and to drop off some mechanical parts for her.About FlinsFlins (Image via HoYoverse)"Flins... Insufficient data. According to the little information I have, he is a member of the Lightkeepers who watch over the cemetery in the north of Nod-Krai."Ever since Flins was initially introduced in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, fans have been speculating that he could be from the Lightkeepers faction. Ineffa's voiceline confirms that he is indeed a member of the Lightkeepers faction. It seems that they are a mysterious faction, and Ineffa does not know much about them or Flins.About LinneaAdventurers' Guild (Image via HoYoverse)"Linnea is an advisor to the Adventurers' Guild. I heard that she has extensive knowledge in life sciences, so I wanted to ask her if she has ever met any other autonomous mechanical lifeforms like myself. But every time she sees me, she turns around and runs away... Reason: undetermined."During the Song of the Welkin Moon Web Event, Genshin Impact developers teased that an important figure from the Adventurers' Guild is preparing to welcome the Traveler as a sign of respect. However, there was not much information about this mysterious character.It seems that Linnea could be the essential character who's been waiting to welcome the Traveler in Nod-Krai, since she's the advisor to the Adventurers' Guild. Linnea wasn't revealed in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, and we do not have much information about her.About Chasca"I am very grateful for the trust she placed in me. She has since taken me on many flights around the Flower-Feather Clan's territory. The view from up in the sky was wonderful. A lot has changed in the Flower-Feather Clan... but many things remain the same."Ineffa also has a voice-over about Chasca, where she fondly describes some of her memories of the Flower-Feather Clan. She also mentions that Chasca took Ineffa on many flights so that the latter could see how different the Flower-Feather Clan is now.