Everything we know about Descenders in Genshin Impact so far

Genshin Impact's lore has expanded over time, especially with the concept of "Descenders" emerging as one of its most mysterious themes. These beings come from beyond Teyvat and are said to influence its fate without being bound by the world's laws.

In the game so far, The Traveler officially holds the title of the Fourth Descender. Other figures, possibly divine entities like the Heavenly Principles, are believed to have been the Descenders that came before. Though much remains uncertain, each update gradually reveals more about the Descenders and their influence on the world of Genshin Impact.

Who are the Descenders in Genshin Impact?

The term "Descender" refers to outlanders, beings from beyond Teyvat, who can alter its destiny. They stand apart from most native beings of Teyvat due to their immunity to alterations in Irminsul, the world's memory system.

This immunity means they retain their memories even when history is rewritten. For instance, the Traveler remembers Greater Lord Rukkhadevata, whose existence was erased during Sumeru's Archon Questline.

Nahida talks about the Descenders (Image via HoYoverse)

Figures like Nahida and members of the Fatui have recognized the term “Descender,” though it’s still unknown to the general populace of Teyvat. Nahida believes that the First Descender may be the Heavenly Principles, while The Traveler’s position as the Fourth Descender is more likely confirmed.

The identities of the Second and Third Descenders remain unknown to this day, although it's speculated that the Third’s remains were used to create the seven Gnoses, which are used by the Archons.

Not all outlanders qualify as Descenders. Figures like Skirk hail from outside Teyvat but do not share the Descenders’ unique trait of influence over the world. According to Khaenri’ahn sources, true Descenders are defined by their ability to rival the will of the world itself.

Descenders we know in Genshin Impact to date

First Descender: Heavenly Principles

Celestia, the abode of the Heavenly Principles (Image via HoYoverse)

Believed to be the force overseeing Teyvat, the Heavenly Principles are often interpreted as the divine will of the Primordial One or an automated system that's preserving order.

Nahida implies they hold the power to reset timelines and dictate cosmic rules, and that they were the first to arrive in Teyvat. Their nature remains abstract, neither a being nor an entity, but their influence is absolute.

Second Descender: The Second Who Came

A mural of Nibelung and the three moons (Image via HoYoverse)

Mentioned briefly in the "Before Sun and Moon," the Second Who Came may have led a rebellion against the Heavenly Principles and caused widespread destruction. Their identity is still unknown, but they are often theorized to be either Nibelung, the Dragon King, someone from the Abyss, or even Khaenri’ah.

Some speculate they are the ones who shattered the old order and brought the concept of forbidden knowledge and chaos to Teyvat.

Third Descender: Unknown

The identity of the Third Descender remains a mystery, though some theories and in-game texts suggest their remains were repurposed to create the seven Gnoses.

Some of the Gnoses being shown in-game so far (Image via HoYoverse)

This connection would make them a foundational force behind the Archons and the divine framework of Teyvat. Theories often link them to Celestia’s earlier inhabitants, fallen stars, or discarded vessels.

Fourth Descender: The Traveler

Official art of The Twin Travelers (Image via HoYoverse)

The only confirmed Descender is The Traveler, but in contrast, the Abyss sibling is not considered one due to their involvement with Khaen'riah. The Traveler is not registered in Irminsul and retains their memories across manipulated timelines.

This status explains their immunity to divine tampering and their outsider role. Unlike most characters, The Traveler can influence the fate of entire nations and resist cosmic manipulation, just like their Abyss sibling.

Why do Descenders matter in Genshin Impact?

Descenders are tied directly to the central story of Genshin Impact. Their immunity to Irminsul, resistance to Teyvat’s natural laws, and potential to shape fate put them at the heart of the game's lore across timelines.

The Traveler’s status as a Descender explains their unique role. Records of the Abyss sibling do exist in Irminsul, suggesting they may be native to Teyvat or have been altered in some way.

The Shades of the Heavenly Principles in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser "The Gods' Limits" (Image via HoYoverse)

Learning about Descenders sheds new light on major events such as the Cataclysm, the emergence of the Abyss Order, and the ongoing enigma surrounding Celestia. Some theories suggest that Teyvat is locked in a struggle between the original order established by the Heavenly Principles and its Shades and newer forces like the Descenders.

On the other hand, Zhongli is generally not considered a Descender, as he is a native of Teyvat and the former Geo Archon in Genshin Impact. This means he is subject to Irminsul’s influence and has been recorded by it.

However, some fans theorize otherwise, since his voice lines and character stories remain unchanged despite the erasure of Rukkhadevata and the Wanderer’s rewritten history. This subtle inconsistency has led to speculation in the Genshin Impact community about his true nature.

The reappearance of ancient entities, the rise of Natlan, and mentions of the "Final Throne" suggest that Genshin Impact’s story is building toward a confrontation where Descenders play a pivotal role. While only a few are confirmed, each update reveals more about their impact on Teyvat.

As Genshin Impact's universe continues to unfold, the mystery of the Descenders grows deeper with each chapter. Their existence may hold the key to unraveling Teyvat’s greatest secrets and ultimately reshape the fate of the world itself.

