Genshin Impact: The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest guide

The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc in Genshin Impact is a World Quest location in Easybreeze Holiday Resort. It is a pretty long quest featuring Endou and Citlali, and you can also enter a small part of Mare Jivari during it. Completing the quest will give you 50 Primogems and four chests, including a Luxurious Chest.
Here's a simple guide explaining how to start and complete The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest location and guide
How to start The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest is unlocked after completing all four parts of the Sunspray Summery Resort story quest. Once you've completed it, use the teleport waypoint southwest of Wavey Bay and go straight to find a Pipilpan. Talk to it to start the The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest in Genshin Impact.
Calm "Tenoyollotzin" down
Defeat "Tenoyollotzin" in a fight to calm it down. The game will suggest that you use Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged reaction to stun it, but you don't need to do it. Once that is done, an NPC named Pucli will appear and try to stop the fight.
Head to the hut and talk to Pucli
Follow the quest navigation to go to the hut and talk to Pucli.
Look for the hotshot shaman
After talking to Pucli, head to the next quest location and talk to Leyla. This will trigger a long cutscene, and Leyla will show some of his shaman abilities.
Return to the hut
Return to the hut and talk to Pucli. Tell him everything that happened with Leyla. Once that is done, advance the in-game time to 8 am of the following day. Next, go to the reception in the Easybreeze Market to find Pucli again.
Prepare to search for invisible Asha
You must now head to the lake near the hut and indwell an Asha to search for the invisible Ashas. You can find them in the following locations:
- The first can be seen running around on the lake.
- The second is hidden behind the wooden boxes near the waypoint.
- The third is near the bushes west of the waypoint.
After finding the invisible Ashas, use any color to paint them. Additionally, once you find the last Asha, follow it until a few Hiluchurl enemies spawn and defeat them.
Head to the hut with Citlali and search the area around the hut for clues
Go back to the hut with Citlali, and after the cutscene, interact with all three glowing spots around the hut to look for clues. Once that is done, tell Citlali what you found.
Head to the location marked on the map and go deeper into the cave
Follow the navigation and go behind the waterfall to find a breakable rock. Destroying it will reveal a cave. Next, go deeper into the cave to find a mystic arts implement and enter it.
Investigate the nearby area
After entering the secret room, go straight and interact with the empty chair on the right before placing the relic on it. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will be sent to a place resembling the Night Kingdom.
Continue exploring
Keep going straight and enter the Shattered Spatial Rifts to move forward. On a related note, you can also find two chests in this area, so make sure to get them. Also, try to stay away from the dark spirits, as they will start attacking you as soon as you get close to them. Once you reach the end, you will be teleported to Mare Jivari.
Defeat Bakunawa
Keep heading straight until you reach Bakunawa and defeat it. Unlike other bosses in the game, this enemy cannot be defeated using regular attacks, and you must use the power of Calamity of Eshu to subdue it.
Defeating Bakunawa will start a long cutscene, and you will return to the special room with seven chairs. This will also conclude The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest in Genshin Impact, and you will get a Luxurious Chest and 50 Primogems.
Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:
- Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort character locations
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations
- How to Decorate the Foamflower Fields in Colorfall Cliffs
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations
- All Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
- How to unlock all Asha color paints in Genshin Impact
- Genshin Impact 5.8 recipes list and how to obtain
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.