How to defeat the Bakunawa in Genshin Impact

Bakunawa in Genshin Impact is a boss that can be found in Mare Jivari, Natlan. While it doesn't drop any level-up materials, it is a major enemy in a World Quest titled The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Regular attacks do not work on this boss, and you can only defeat it using Calamity of Eshu, a special mechanic for this fight.
This article will guide you on how to defeat Bakunawa during The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: How to beat Bakunawa in The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest
Using the Calamity of Eshu to defend against Bakunawa's attacks
During the fight against Bakunawa, you will be able to use the Calamity of Eshu to deploy Wayob's powers to block all of Bakunawa's attacks. Timing is key in this battle because the shield lasts only for a second and has a cooldown of two seconds. You have to use the skill of the sword right when the boss's attacks are about to hit you.
Sever Bakunawa's arms
Successfully blocking all of Bakunawa's attacks will momentarily stun it, and Citlali will open a passage near you. Enter it and use Calamity of Eshu's skill to sever the boss' arm. Repeat the same moves to sever its other arm as well.
Use Soulshard Rain to interrupt Bakunawa's attack and defeat it
After you've severed both of Bakunawa's arms, keep blocking its attacks until it starts charging a new Cryo attack. Next, tap the Calamity of Eshu button to replace your Elemental Skill with Soulshard Rain and hold it for a couple of seconds to charge the skill before releasing it at the boss.
If you miss the timing, Bakunawa will release a powerful Cryo attack and one-shot your active character.
At any rate, once you've successfully used the Soulshard Rain and stunned Bakunawa, use the passage one more time to deal the final blow.
Once the fight is over, a long cutscene will begin and conclude The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc quest in Genshin Impact.
