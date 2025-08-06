Bennett’s backstory explained in Genshin Impact’s 5.8 summer event

Bennett has long been known in Genshin Impact as Mondstadt’s most unlucky yet optimistic adventurer. In the recent version 5.8’s summer event "Sunspray Summer Resort," players finally uncover the mystery behind his origins. From his childhood in Mondstadt to the truth about his biological parents, the event sheds light on why Bennett’s misfortune has followed him for so long.

It also explains his unusual connection to Natlan and the Mare Jivari. For the Genshin Impact community, this event offers a rewarding glimpse into one of their most beloved characters, someone who has endured countless hardships with a smile on his face.

Who is Bennett in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Bennett is a beloved member of the Adventurers' Guild in Mondstadt. Known for his relentless bad luck, Bennett is the only active member of "Benny's Adventure Team," as all other members quietly quit due to his misfortune. Despite this, Guild receptionist Katheryne kept the team registered out of kindness.

Raised by a group of retired adventurers he affectionately calls his "dads," Bennett grew up in the Guild surrounded by stories, injuries, and laughter. He takes care of his elderly dads and treats his Pyro Vision as a sign that the gods haven’t given up on him. His optimism, passion, and bravery have earned him respect from the likes of Varka and Fischl, even as his bad luck keeps getting in the way.

Arrival at Sunspray Summer Resort in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact's version 5.8, Bennett is invited to Sunspray Summer Resort, a beautiful vacation destination near the region where Mare Jivari was once located. He arrived there accompanied by Venti, whom he affectionately calls "Professor Venti." Later, Bennett joins the Traveler, Mualani, and Chasca, and they all agree to enjoy their summer vacation together at this resort.

Excerpts from the notes the group discovered (Image via HoYoverse)

However, things quickly take a mysterious turn. While visiting the attractions, the group discovers handwritten notes from a woman who was once in an adventuring team named Tecpatl's Flintblades. The name meant the inheritance of embers, and Bennett starts to feel a strange connection to the notes. Soon after, Abyssal creatures appear, disrupting the peace.

When the group asks the host of the attraction about the mysterious note and the appearance of monsters, he reassures them that everything had been thoroughly checked beforehand and no such anomalies were found.

The voice in Mare Jivari that calls for Bennett

After celebrating with the group one night, Bennett hears a voice calling out to him. He informs others about the same, and all of them decide to follow it, leading to a rift.

They decide to go through the rift and find themselves in a desolate, ash-covered realm filled with howling winds and searing heat. Everyone struggles to stay on their feet, but Venti manages to withstand the winds with ease, being the Anemo Archon himself in Genshin Impact. They soon realised that Bennett was no longer with them.

The voice calling out to Bennett in Mare Jivari (Image via HoYoverse)

Separated from the team, Bennett struggles through violent winds and scorching terrain. A voice calls out and mocks Bennett, claiming that he once escaped death from this land and that his fate is tied to it. Venti recognizes the location as the outskirts of Mare Jivari and notes that Bennett won't survive long. The Traveler and others rush to find and rescue him, navigating the perilous landscape.

Bennett’s past revealed in Genshin Impact

As the team reaches Bennett, Venti casts a wind barrier to shield them all and then recites ancient verses to stabilize Bennett’s condition. Unconscious, Bennett begins to dream of his past. He sees his real parents being Macani and Aroni, once members of the Tecpatl's Flintblades.

Originally from Natlan, the Flintblades were an adventure team formed by adventurers from the Six Tribes. They had dreamed of traveling across Teyvat, but after Bennett was born to Macani and Aroni, the couple, along with the team, planned to return to Natlan to raise their child.

Tecpatl's Flintblades' team with Bennett as a baby (Image via HoYoverse)

However, on their journey home, they were caught in the harsh lands of Mare Jivari and ambushed by abyssal monsters. In a final act of sacrifice, Aroni pleaded with the gods to save her son, offering her soul to wander eternally in exchange for his life.

The members, including Bennett's parents, become Asha (Image via HoYoverse)

The rest of the team followed her lead, giving up their souls to protect Bennett. Their combined sacrifice anchored him to life, allowing him to survive Mare Jivari while they became soul-bound beings known as the Asha.

The reason behind Bennett’s bad luck in Genshin Impact

Bennett wakes up to his mom, Aroni, in the soul form (Image via HoYoverse)

After the emotional dream, Bennett wakes up in tears. His parents' soul form appears in front of him as they reunite with him and embrace him. Venti believes it was a memory probably blessed by the Pyro Archon. Soon, when they return to the resort, Bennett's parents, in their soul form, explain everything that had happened and Bennett's birth.

Paimon then deduces that Bennett's misfortune stems from a spiritual disconnection. Since his parents sacrificed themselves in a distant land and he was rescued as a baby and taken to Mondstadt, Bennett eventually became severed from Natlan’s ley lines. This cut him off from the region’s spiritual network, which was the very source that sustains one’s fortune, identity, and fate.

Bennett's dad, Macani, was the Asha friend he had made in the resort (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite his long, cursed journey in Genshin Impact, Bennett finds comfort in finally learning the truth. His parents were the Asha who had accompanied him during the vacation in disguised form. They had been watching over him all along.

A bittersweet goodbye to Bennett's past in Genshin Impact

While talking with Bennett, Aroni realises and tells him that "Bennett" means blessed, and that she always believed he was the luckiest child. His Pyro Vision and survival were gifts from the gods above, who had responded to the parents' prayers.

In the contextual timeline, Bennett’s adoptive dads from Mondstadt had later rescued him from Mare Jivari, unaware of his origins. Now, Bennett knows the full story of his life, knowing he was always loved and protected and not cursed. He spends the rest of the summer vacation surrounded by the spirits of his parents, who linger in the form of Asha.

The group photo at the end of the celebration in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The event concludes with a celebration on Tete Isle, where Bennett meets the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, for the first time. He’s visibly awestruck, having never encountered an Archon before, especially since Venti has yet to reveal his true identity to him. When faced with the choice between staying in Natlan or returning to Mondstadt, Bennett chooses to go back home. He believes that his two dads, who raised him, deserve to hear about his adventures and the story firsthand.

Just before Aroni and Macani return to the leylines, they share a heartfelt farewell with Bennett. They tell him to always be himself and not be afraid of his adventures and beyond. Bennett stays in silence with tears in his eyes as his parents' souls finally rest and return to Natlan's leylines.

With the Pyro and Anemo Archons at his side, and the memories of those who loved him lighting his path, Bennett no longer walks in the shadow of misfortune. His journey in Genshin Impact, once marked by constant bad luck, now stands as a testament to resilience, love, and inherited courage. As the sun sets on this chapter, he moves forward with a smile, not as the unlucky boy of Mondstadt but as a hero shaped by fire, wind, and unwavering hope.

