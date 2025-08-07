Genshin Impact lore: The mystery about the Bakunawa

The Bakunawa is one of the most terrifying creatures to be mentioned in Genshin Impact. Known for its mountain-sized body and Abyssal origins, it is tied to the Abyssal corruption that once plagued Natlan. The Bakunawa was crafted by Rhinedottir, who was the same alchemist responsible for Durin.

It devoured people, resisted destruction, and was sealed away only through a powerful sacrifice. Recent sightings near the Mare Jivari have brought the Bakunawa's tale back into focus. Its role in Genshin Impact’s unfolding story reveals new hints about the Abyss and Natlan’s history, as explained in this article.

Rhinedottir’s failed creation in Genshin Impact

The Bakunawa was created by Rhinedottir, also known as Gold. Unlike Durin or other artificial life forms, it was born from a power that went beyond the concept of life. This power was rooted in Abyss, so obscure and unstable that even the Abyss Order couldn’t understand it.

The power behind it was so overwhelming that even Rhinedottir couldn’t control her creation. The Bakunawa eventually turned on her and devoured a part of her body. It later unleashed its fury on Western Natlan, where it attacked Tenochtzitoc (Natlan's Anemo tribe) and consumed even more tribes in its path.

Why the Bakunawa couldn’t be killed in Genshin Impact

Killing the Bakunawa was nearly impossible as its body refused to stay dead. No matter how many times it was destroyed, its pieces would grow back and try to reunite. This made it an unstoppable threat. It was eventually brought down through a powerful ritual. Tenoch sacrificed himself by letting the Bakunawa eat him.

His companion, Sanhaj, who was one of the Six Heroes, used a technique called Phlogiston Engraving on Tenoch. Sanhaj then summoned the power of the Lord of the Night inside the beast via Tenoch. The explosion that followed tore the Bakunawa into countless fragments. Even so, some believe it is still alive, waiting for the right moment to return whole again.

Bakunawa's presence in Mare Jivari

A few decades ago, sightings of a massive creature near Mare Jivari suggested the Bakunawa might have returned. Not long after, the entire region vanished. Whether this was connected to the creature remains unclear. What is known is that the Bakunawa's flesh has turned up in other places.

Bakunawa in the world quest "The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc" (Image via HoYoverse)

A Runestone made from its remains was handed down through the Wanderer’s Troupe. The flautist who owned it reportedly fought the Bakunawa a thousand years ago. Albedo may have also used its remains when creating Durin’s human body, showing how far its influence has spread.

In Genshin Impact, the Bakunawa represents a force that even time cannot escape from. While it was once sealed, hints of its return are still present. As the journey leads toward Nod-Krai and upcoming Mare Jivari content, players may discover more about this fearsome creature and the role it was meant to play.

