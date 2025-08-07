Genshin Impact lore: What we know about Natlan’s Anemo tribe so far

Genshin Impact Version 5.8 has introduced important lore about a long-lost tribe from Natlan. The Muratans, who were the Anemo tribe of Natlan (Tenochtzitoc), were exiled over 500 years ago by the Pyro Archon. Their history was almost forgotten in time, but new quests and dialogue have shed light on their journey.

This article covers the known history of the Muratans, Tenoch, and how their legacy still connects to characters like Vennessa in Genshin Impact.

Note: This information is based on currently available content and may change in future Genshin Impact updates. The timeline of these events also remains uncertain.

Origins of the Muratans in Genshin Impact

The Muratans were originally a part of Natlan’s elemental tribes. They were warriors who carried the power of Anemo and were revered by the other tribes of Natlan. According to the story revealed through Enjou in the world quest "The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc," the Muratans had a leader who was wise and respected by everyone.

Tenoch in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

After their leader's death, the successors failed to protect the land from their conflicts regarding the succession of power. A civil war soon followed. As punishment, the Pyro Archon of that time had exiled the tribe from Natlan. It remains unclear which one was responsible for the exile, as these events are believed to have occurred before the Cataclysm 500 years ago.

Some members of the tribe chose to leave Natlan entirely and eventually settled in Mondstadt. The rest were forced to live in isolation at Tenochtzitoc, which was also closer to the Mare Jivari.

Over time, they were overwhelmed by Bakunawa and the spreading Abyssal corruption from Mare Jivari. Tenoch was the last known survivor of this tribe and fought alongside the Six Heroes in the battle against the Abyss in the Cataclysm.

Tenoch and the Tenochtzitoc warriors of Genshin Impact

Tenoch, also called Tenoyollotzin, was a historical figure from the tribe of Tenochtzitoc. Despite being a warrior from the exiled tribe, he fought alongside the six warriors from other tribes of Natlan against the Abyss. He carried a large obsidian club known as the Talking Stick that he used to lead and command.

Tenoch and his ally Sanhaj, one of these Six Heroes, fought in a major battle that would later create the area known as Mare Jivari. They died there. Tenoch could not be revived by the Ode of Resurrection due to the loss of his Ancient Name. Their final resting place is discovered by players during the world quest "The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc."

Vennessa’s Muratan roots in Genshin Impact

While many Muratans remained in Tenochtzitoc, others migrated across Teyvat, most notably to Mondstadt, the true land of the wind. Over time, they lost much of their cultural knowledge but retained their strength and combat traditions. Vennessa, the founder of the Knights of Favonius, came from this migrated group.

Venti talks about Venessa's roots being from Muratans in the official manga of Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Venti recognized Vennessa as a descendant of the Muratans during the official Manga storyline. She had fiery red hair and immense physical strength, both traits linked to her people. Despite her tribe’s lack of historical records, Vennessa continued the legacy of her ancestors through her leadership and willpower.

Genshin Impact’s exploration of Natlan has introduced the Muratans, though several parts of their timeline remain unclear. As future updates potentially expand Mare Jivari and Teyvat’s lore, players can look forward to learning more about the Anemo tribe’s history.

