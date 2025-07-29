Genshin Impact Lore: Who Are the Narrsseinkreuz Ordo?

The Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Genshin Impact's region of Fontaine stands out as a secretive organization wrapped in experimental ambition and layered tragedy. First introduced during the &quot;In the Wake of Narcissus&quot; World Questline, this long-forgotten organization operated from the Tower of Ipsissimus and aimed to defy fate itself.With ties to Oceanids, Elynas, and abyssal corruption, the Ordo sought to create a transcendental being capable of surviving Teyvat’s prophesied end. Fontaine's story has long since concluded, and Natlan's chapters are coming to a close. With Nod-Krai on the horizon, the legacy of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo may come back into focus with its possible ties to Mary-Ann and possibly Sandrone.Narzissenkreuz Ordo's origins in Genshin ImpactThe Narzissenkreuz Ordo was established over 400 years ago by Rene de Petrichor and Jakob Ingold, former members of the Narzissenkreuz Institute. The founders of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo were disturbed by the knowledge of the All-Devouring Narwhal and the prophesied end of the world.In response, they proposed an extreme solution, merging the wills of countless Fontainians to create a new entity. This being, referred to as a &quot;Descender,&quot; was intended to survive the coming apocalypse. This goal drew heavily on ancient Remurian knowledge and the mysterious Golden Troupe.Headquarters of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)Their headquarters, hidden in the Tower of Ipsissimus, contained advanced constructs, like the Doomsday Clock, and various scripts related to rituals. Entrance to the chamber requires solving puzzles and reading specific books at the Institute of Natural Philosophy.Eventually, the Ordo was deemed an illegal extremist group by Fontaine's authorities. While many members vanished or were sealed away, their legacy continued through ruins, documents, and surviving constructs scattered across the region, especially within Elynas.Exploring Narzissenkreuz Ordo’s influence in Genshin ImpactA central aspect of the Ordo’s ideology involved collaborating with Oceanids and shedding personal identity to achieve higher consciousness. This idea took shape when Rene merged with the Institute’s Director, reemerging as a being known only as “The Master.” By removing his identity, Rene believed he achieved transcendence, ushering in the next step of humanity through abyssal and Oceanid symbiosis.This initiative ultimately played a role in the events that led to Mary-Ann Guillotin’s untimely demise. Refusing to join Rene, she instead clashed violently with the Ordo inside Elynas in Genshin Impact. The resulting battle led to her death, damaged her steward Seymour, and left a lingering consciousness that merged with the Oceanid Lyris.A photograph of some known members of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)From that union came Ann, a childlike Oceanid imbued with both Mary-Ann's and Lyris' memories, created unintentionally through dreams and emotion. She stands as a testament to the Ordo’s controversial legacy in Genshin Impact.The chamber of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo also offers metaphysical notes, referencing concepts like the &quot;primordial human&quot; (Narayana), the forsaking of Visions, and the rejection of fate (Heimarmene). These ideas subtly challenge the divine systems of Teyvat, painting the Ordo with a radical and philosophical stance.Key members and the symbolism of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Genshin ImpactThe society’s structure in Genshin Impact included clearance levels, titles, and ceremonial constructs. Notable members included Caterpillar, Jakob, Lyris, Eichi Karasawa, and a long list of researchers and philosophers. Many were absorbed into the experiment or perished during the fallout.The Ordo’s creation of the so-called Holy Blade, combining the Tree of Emanation with the Circle of Four Orthants, was steeped in ceremonial meaning and reflected their deeper beliefs. The name “Narzissenkreuz” is a German term that translates to “Narcissus Cross” or “Daffodil Cross.”Tree of Emanation (Image via HoYoverse)Their fixation on collective identity and self-erasure draws parallels to the myth of Narcissus, a figure lost within the image of himself. In the Ordo's case, they were entrapped by their own belief in salvation through unification.Their experiments laid the groundwork for Marcel's research into Sinthe and Fontaine’s techno-alchemical ambitions. Even the Melusines, accidental children of Elynas and the Ordo’s residual influence, were a byproduct of these pursuits.Could Sandrone be linked to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo?With Nod-Krai approaching in Genshin Impact, Sandrone’s past, with her obsession towards automata and artificial intelligence, may be connected to Fontaine’s hidden history surrounding the Ordo. Theories around Sandrone being Mary-Ann through preservation or advanced mechanoid transfer gain traction when considering Ann, Seymour, and Curve. Lore theory between Sandrone and the Narzissenkreuz... by u/Huge-Swing-7137 in SandroneMains Curve was a sentient machine capable of detecting lies and became the focus of a Fatui Harbinger’s plans. This was likely to be Sandrone than Dottore, given her known interest in autonomous creations. Her investment in machines that evolve beyond their programming and her reaction to Curve's sacrifice align with Mary-Ann’s past as a machine builder and moral philosopher.If Sandrone is indeed Mary-Ann reborn or reconstructed, her reappearance in Nod-Krai could close the loop on the Ordo’s legacy. Whether she seeks vengeance, restoration, or retribution remains unknown, but her presence may very well reignite Fontaine’s oldest conspiracy.The Narzissenkreuz Ordo remains one of Genshin Impact’s most layered mysteries, surrounding Oceanids, abyssal power, and machine consciousness with the defiance of fate itself. Though long gone, its legacy still lingers in Fontaine’s ruins and minds. With Sandrone’s return on the horizon, we may soon learn if Mary-Ann’s story truly ended or if her gaze endures behind lifeless eyes.