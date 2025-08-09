Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the Tsaritsa before Nod-Krai

The Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon in Snezhnaya, is one of the most powerful and ambitious figures in Genshin Impact. She holds complete control over Snezhnaya and leads the Fatui, a faction known and revered throughout Teyvat. While she has yet to make a direct appearance in the game, her influence has shaped multiple events and quests.

As the release of Nod-Krai approaches in the upcoming versions, interest in her past and her motives has grown. From her rise to power after the Belyi Tsar to her war against the Heavenly Principles, here’s everything we know about the Tsaritsa before Nod-Krai.

Tsaritsa’s rise to power in Genshin Impact

The Tsaritsa became the Cryo Archon after the Belyi Tsar’s reign ended, likely due to a conflict with the Abyss. Her rule began sometime after the Archon War but before the Cataclysm 500 years ago.

These events profoundly changed her, turning her into a ruler described by Dainsleif as having “no love left for her people.” The Fatui Harbingers now carry out her will, collecting Gnoses from other Archons to fuel her vision of burning away the old world.

Tsaritsa’s Fatui and the hunt for the Gnoses

The Fatui serve as the Tsaritsa’s main instrument of power. Her Harbingers, like Signora, Dottore, and Arlecchino, have secured multiple Gnoses through force, negotiation, and diplomacy.

She now possesses the Anemo, Geo, Electro, Dendro, and Hydro Gnoses. The Tsaritsa’s exact plan remains unclear, but official lore hints that her actions are aimed at challenging the Heavenly Principles, a force that governs the world of Teyvat.

Tsaritsa’s role for Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact

After the Cataclysm, the Tsaritsa permitted the Torchforger to establish Nod-Krai as an independent region. This decision suggests she may have strategic or political interests in the area, possibly tied to her rebellion against the divine. With Nod-Krai’s introduction in upcoming versions, more details about her involvement in its history are expected to be revealed.

In Genshin Impact, the Tsaritsa’s story blends ambition, loss, and mystery. From succeeding the Belyi Tsar to pursuing Gnoses and influencing Nod-Krai, she stands as a key figure to watch as Genshin Impact approaches its climax. With Nod-Krai version approaching soon, players may finally learn her true motives and the scope of her plans against the Heavenly Principles.

