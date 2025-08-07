Genshin Impact: Flins fans might want to pull Ineffa, as per leaks

Flins is a new character from the upcoming Nod-Krai region, who was teased to be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0. HoYoverse has officially released his drip marketing and revealed details such as his title, affiliation, Moon Wheel, and other information regarding his personality in-game.Leakers like Dimbreath, Seele, and X1 have already shared the gameplay, animation, talent multipliers, passives, and constellations for Flins. Based on these leaks and early calculations by Theorycrafters (TCs), fans who want to get Flins might have to get Ineffa also.This article will list why the character Flins might need Ineffa in a majority of his rumored team compositions.Note: This article is based on early leaks, rumors, and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact Flins leak: Skill, burst, and passive talentsFlins might need Ineffa based on the Genshin Impact 6.0 leaksAs mentioned, the talents, passives, constellations, and gameplay for Flins have been leaked by Dimbreath, Seele, and X1. Based on this rumored information, some TCs have also calculated the DPS potential of Flins for various team comps.Keep in mind that these are early calculations, and some of his talent scalings and multipliers could be changed in other beta versions. Based on these early calculations by TCs, Flins could be a good DPS in certain team comps. However, he might not deal as much damage as Varesa, an Electro character who was released in version 5.5.Furthermore, for Flins' team DPS to be comparable to the Natlan characters, he needs Ineffa. Although his personal DPS is nearly the same in most team comps, he still might need Ineffa to increase the damage of the whole team. TCs are also saying her Flins might need her Electro shield, since he might not have a decent amount of Interruption Resistance during his Elemental skill state.Flins does have a lot of team comp options, even without Ineffa. However, TCs have mentioned that the team DPS would be considerably lower in most of these team comps.Also read: Genshin Impact Lunar-Charged reaction explainedIneffa is a good off-field DPS unit in Genshin Impact who deals high damage numbers and provides various buffs to the team. After using her Elemental Burst, she increases the Elemental Mastery (EM) stat of all party members. EM is a crucial stat for increasing the damage of the Lunar-Charged reaction so that Flins would benefit a lot from this buff.If you have Ineffa's C1 or R1, she also buffs the Lunar-Charged reaction damage of the whole team. Since she provides various buffs, it would be better for Flins fans to pull for Ineffa, since she buffs the team DPS by a considerable margin.Also read: Genshin Impact Flins gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked