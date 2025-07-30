Flins is a new character from the Lightkeepers faction, who was teased in the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. In this video, he had an Electro vision, so fans speculated a high chance for him to be released as a playable character. Prominent leakers like Dimbreath, Mero, Seele, and X1 have shared the details of his rumored talents and constellations. Dimbreath has also recently leaked the gameplay and animations for Flins.This article lists the new gameplay, animations, splash art, and namecard leaks for the character Flins in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact Flins ascension materials leakedFlins leaked gameplay and animations in Genshin ImpactFlins animations byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksProminent Genshin Impact leaker Dimbreath generally discloses the gameplay and animations for new characters. They've disclosed many characters' gameplay, giving these leaks credibility. However, keep in mind that these are only his animations in the beta version. He could get better animations when HoYoverse officially reveals his skills during the live stream.Based on these details, Flins seems to have one of the best animations in the game. During his first idle, he vanishes completely, barring for his lamp, which emits a blue aura. After some time, he reappears, and his lamp disappears instead. As for his second idle, it looks like some spirits try to haunt him, but he defeats most of them with his power.Flins has a cool set of Normal attack animations, where he shifts his polearm from one hand to another and summons his lamp in one of the attacks. He gains Electro infusion for his weapon when his Elemental Skill is activated. The animations for his Normal Attacks during this state are not much different from his normal skills.Flins gains a unique mix of blue and purple colors on his weapon during his Elemental Skill state. Lastly, during his Elemental Burst, he uses his Electro vision along with the Lamp's power to deal massive AoE Electro damage. Even though his animations are subject to change, his Elemental Burst skill has one of the most incredible designs in the game.Furthermore, the above leaked gameplay video for Flins doesn't include all of his abilities. Based on his rumored kit, he has a special Elemental Burst and Skill, which aren't shown in the above video.Also read: Genshin Impact Flins leak: Skill, burst, and passive talentsSplash art and namecard for FlinsFlins' splash art was also leaked, and if we look closely, we can notice a lot of gravestones. Ineffa mentions that the members of the Lightkeepers faction watch over a Cemetery in Nod-Krai, and this splash art likely showcases Flins trying to defend this Cemetery against some threats.In the splash art, we can get a good look at his special lamp and the power that it provides to Flins.The first namecard is likely the one for Flins, since it contains a few animations from his rumored Elemental Skill. This namecard also showcases the power of his special lamp. Based on previous patterns, to obtain this item, we would have to reach Friendship level 10 with Flins.Also read: Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable works