Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards leaks 

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 01, 2025 20:23 GMT
Leaks have shared information about certain rewards that players might be getting during the 6.0 anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)
Leaks have shared information about certain rewards that players might be getting during the 6.0 anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary is approaching soon, and the community is pretty excited for it. Similar to all previous anniversaries, it is expected that the developers will have something special prepared for all players this year as well. Meanwhile, some new leaks have surfaced which hint at possible anniversary rewards that might be given out to everyone for free.

Read on to find out more details regarding the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary leaks, as well as speculations about what other rewards might be given out (based on standard patterns).

Leaks hint at new rewards for the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary

The upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary will be taking place in September 2025. It will be the fifth anniversary update for the game, since the game's inception and launch back in September 2020. For the last four years, HoYoverse has celebrated Genshin Impact's anniversary each year with much pomp and fervour, and players have been rewarded generously with a plethora of valuable in-game items. With the 6.0 anniversary being just a few weeks away, leakers have already started sharing information regarding what players can expect for the game's fifth anniversary patch.

Firefly News and Seele Leaks have recently disclosed that a new Wind Glider will be given out for free during the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary. While no details regarding the model, design, or palette of the Wind Glider are available yet, it is expected that more information will be available closer to the date of the anniversary (either via leaks or official information).

The last time a Wind Glider was given out as part of anniversary celebrations was during Genshin Impact's first anniversary in 2021, wherein all players received the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy Wind Glider for free.

A 5-star Standard character selector will be part of the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
A 5-star Standard character selector will be part of the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, as announced by the developers back during the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, a free 5-star Standard banner character selector will be available to players as part of each year's anniversary rewards. This means that everyone will be able to pick one character from the Standard banner as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards. With Yumemizuki Mizuki recently being added to the Standard banner, she will be included in the character pool as well. Players can pick one character from among these units for free:

  • Diluc
  • Keqing
  • Dehya
  • Jean
  • Qiqi
  • Tighnari
  • Dehya
  • Yumemizuki Mizuki

Additionally, players can also expect special login events as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards, as per standard patterns. During the previous anniversaries, these login events provided rewards such as Primogems, Intertwined Fates, Sanctifying Elixirs, and special Gadgets. Hence, it is expected that the upcoming version 6.0 anniversary will also include reiterations of these login events.

Previous leaks from Sukuna had hinted at the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards surpassing those of the previous year's, leading to a sharp rise in player expectations. For confirmation regarding all rewards that will be given out during version 6.0, players need to stay tuned for the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

