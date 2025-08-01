Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards leaks 

The Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary is approaching soon, and the community is pretty excited for it. Similar to all previous anniversaries, it is expected that the developers will have something special prepared for all players this year as well. Meanwhile, some new leaks have surfaced which hint at possible anniversary rewards that might be given out to everyone for free.Read on to find out more details regarding the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary leaks, as well as speculations about what other rewards might be given out (based on standard patterns).Leaks hint at new rewards for the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversaryThe upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary will be taking place in September 2025. It will be the fifth anniversary update for the game, since the game's inception and launch back in September 2020. For the last four years, HoYoverse has celebrated Genshin Impact's anniversary each year with much pomp and fervour, and players have been rewarded generously with a plethora of valuable in-game items. With the 6.0 anniversary being just a few weeks away, leakers have already started sharing information regarding what players can expect for the game's fifth anniversary patch. New Glider skin in Anniversary rewards byu/LuneYao inGenshin_Impact_LeaksFirefly News and Seele Leaks have recently disclosed that a new Wind Glider will be given out for free during the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary. While no details regarding the model, design, or palette of the Wind Glider are available yet, it is expected that more information will be available closer to the date of the anniversary (either via leaks or official information).The last time a Wind Glider was given out as part of anniversary celebrations was during Genshin Impact's first anniversary in 2021, wherein all players received the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy Wind Glider for free.A 5-star Standard character selector will be part of the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)Furthermore, as announced by the developers back during the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, a free 5-star Standard banner character selector will be available to players as part of each year's anniversary rewards. This means that everyone will be able to pick one character from the Standard banner as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards. With Yumemizuki Mizuki recently being added to the Standard banner, she will be included in the character pool as well. Players can pick one character from among these units for free:DilucKeqingDehyaJeanQiqiTighnariDehyaYumemizuki MizukiAdditionally, players can also expect special login events as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards, as per standard patterns. During the previous anniversaries, these login events provided rewards such as Primogems, Intertwined Fates, Sanctifying Elixirs, and special Gadgets. Hence, it is expected that the upcoming version 6.0 anniversary will also include reiterations of these login events.Previous leaks from Sukuna had hinted at the Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards surpassing those of the previous year's, leading to a sharp rise in player expectations. For confirmation regarding all rewards that will be given out during version 6.0, players need to stay tuned for the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 craftable and event weapons leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.