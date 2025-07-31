Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught lineup leaked

After Imaginarium Theatre, Genshin Impact added another new endgame mode called Stygian Onslaught for players to test how strong their character builds are. Like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theatre, the Stygian Onslaught lineup changes with every new patch update.A reliable Genshin Impact leaker, HomDGCat, has leaked the enemies set to appear in the Genshin Impact 6.0 update. This is a major game update where the Traveler will head to the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact. Along with new characters and areas, Travelers will have to fight a wide variety of new enemies from hostile factions like the Wild Hunt and the Fatui. Some of the new bosses are rumored to appear in endgame modes.This article discusses the leaked Stygian Onslaught lineup in Genshin Impact 6.0.Note: The information is based on leaks and readers are thus advised to take it with a grain of salt. All Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught bosses and recommended elements6.0 Stygian Onslaught lineup via HomDGCat byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAs per the reliable leaker HomDGCat, these three bosses will appear in Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught:Battlefield 1 Boss - Aeonblight DrakeBattlefield 2 Boss - Battle-Scarred Rock CrabBattlefield 3 Boss - Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock TrooperGenshin Impact fans will recognize Aeonblight Drake from this leak, as it is an old boss added way back during the Sumeru update. As for the two other bosses, they are new rumored enemies. Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper is among the new local legends coming in Nod-Krai, according to the leaks. However, Battle-Scarred Rock Crab seems to be an enhanced variant of the crab bosses found in the waters of Fontaine in Genshin Impact.1) Aeonblight DrakeAeonblight Drake is a boss from Sumeru in Genshin Impact. In endgame modes, it goes aerial as soon as the battle starts and requires a bow character to hit its wings and cause it to fall down. After a certain number of attacks, it absorbs the element it’s hit with the most and gains high resistance against it.Apart from the above mechanics, Aeonblight Drake will gain the following new mechanics as well in Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught:In Difficulty 1-4:Countermeasures: Periodically releases a dangerous torrent of energy during combat and changes form in response to the main type of Elemental DMG it has suffered up to that point, increasing its Elemental RES to that Element.Combat Mechanics: Able to switch between aerial- and ground-attack states. Under various circumstances, the cores all over its body will be exposed. Take the opportunity to attack these cores to paralyze the creature and remove its Elemental RES boost. Once paralysis ends, it will switch between aerial- and ground-attack states.In Difficulty 5-6:For every certain percentage of HP lost, will massively increase the RES of the Element it took the most DMG from within this period.Initially in Ground State. If it maintains the same Element RES increase for a long period of time, will switch to Airborne State.Attacking its Weaknesses will not affect it, and will not clear its RES increase.Emergency Countermeasures: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, every time DMG equalling a certain percentage of its HP is taken, a torrent of energy will be unleashed, and the creature will change form in response to the type of Elemental DMG it has suffered the most during that period, significantly increasing its Elemental RES to that Element.Multi-Combat Mechanics: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, the creature will start combat in the ground-attack state. If it retains the same type of Elemental RES for a set amount of time, it will switch to the aerial-attack state to continue combat.Core Armor Compartment: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, the creature's many cores are now protected, and it will no longer be paralyzed when they are attacked, nor will its Elemental RES boost be removed.Lastly, it is recommended to use multiple elements against Aeonblight Drake along with a bow character to hit its weakness. Mono-element teams will struggle against this boss in Genshin Impact 6.0.2) Battle-Scarred Rock CrabThere's not much info about Battle-Scarred Rock Crab since it’s a new enemy. However, leaker HomDGCat has shared its mechanics in Stygian Onslaught mode in Genshin Impact 6.0.In Difficulty 1-4:Seeds of Hermitage: In battle, Seeds of Hermitage will be continuously scattered across the battlefield before exploding after a short delay. If these seeds take Bloom, Hyperbloom, Lunar-Bloom, or Burgeon DMG before they explode, they will undergo conversion and turn their attacks toward the Rock Crab instead, dealing DMG based on the total amount of DMG they themselves received.Shellsunder Barrage: After the battle begins, the Rock Crab will leap into the air, scatter a large number of Seeds of Hermitage, and then begin charging up. After a short delay, it will unleash a Shellsunder Barrage, dealing DMG over a wide area. While charging, the Rock Crab will deploy a Ward, which can be broken by DMG from converted Seeds of Hermitage. Breaking its Ward will interrupt the Rock Crab's charging and leave it paralyzed.In Difficulty 5-6:Will generate Hermit Seeds that explode after a short interval. If Seeds take Pyro DMG, will trigger a bigger explosion and knock away characters.Upon taking any type of Bloom DMG, Hermit Seeds will be converted, and deal massive DMG to enemies based on DMG taken.When the battle starts, the enemy will rise into the air and gain a Shield. Convert a certain number of Seeds to break the Shield and weaken it. Otherwise it will directly defeat the on-field character.Seeds of Hermitage: In battle, Seeds of Hermitage will be scattered across the battlefield before exploding after a short delay. If these seeds take Bloom, Hyperbloom, Lunar-Bloom, or Burgeon DMG before they explode, they will undergo conversion and turn their attacks toward the Rock Crab instead, dealing DMG based on the total amount of DMG they themselves received.Flammable Hermit: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, Seeds of Hermitage will violently explode after taking Pyro DMG, knocking back characters and dealing massive DMG.Megaton Shellsunder Barrage: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, after the battle begins, the Rock Crab will leap into the air, scatter a large number of Seeds of Hermitage, and then begin charging up. After a short delay, it will unleash a Shellsunder Barrage, immediately defeating your current active character. While charging, the Rock Crab will deploy a Ward, which can be broken by DMG from converted Seeds of Hermitage. Breaking its Ward will interrupt the Rock Crab's charging and leave it paralyzed.For the elements, it is recommended to use Bloom reactions, which means you will need to make a party with Dendro and Hydro. The new character Lauma will likely work well against this boss. Also, don’t bring any Pyro characters, as the seeds spawned by the enemy deal massive damage to characters when hit by the Pyro element.3) Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper6.0 enemies via HomDGCat byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe third boss, Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper, is a rumored local legend enemy from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact 6.0. Not much is known about it, but HomDGCat has shared its mechanics for Stygian Onslaught.In Difficulty 1-4:Multi-WardIn battle, the opponent will deploy a special Experimental Multi-Ward to protect themselves while they prepare to activate Thundering Suite. The Ward will repair itself by a certain amount at regular intervals. Destroying all 3 layers of the Ward will prevent the suite's activation and paralyze the opponent. Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG are more effective at destroying the Ward. Additional Elemental Orbs will be generated for each layer of the Ward that is destroyed.Thundering BarrageWhen Thundering Suite is activated, it will deal Electro DMG over a large AoE and then unleash continuous Electro attacks for a period of time. If you successfully prevent the suite's activation, the opponent's equipment will malfunction, causing their Electro RES to be greatly decreased.In Difficulty 5-6:Will gain 3 layers of Shields that increase all RES except Electro and can repair itself.Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG is much more efficient at breaking th Shield. When each layer is broken, generates extra Elemenral Orbs.Break all Shields within a certain time to greatly decrease Electro RES. Otherwise the enemy will perform continuous attacks.Multi-Ward: In battle, the opponent will deploy a special Experimental Multi-Ward to protect themselves while they prepare to activate Thundering Suite. The Ward will repair itself by a certain amount at regular intervals. Destroying all 3 layers of the Ward will prevent the suite's activation and paralyze the opponent. Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG are more effective at destroying the Ward. Additional Elemental Orbs will be generated for each layer of the Ward that is destroyed.Thundering Barrage: When Thundering Suite is activated, it will deal Electro DMG over a large AoE and then unleash continuous Electro attacks for a period of time. If you successfully prevent the suite's activation, the opponent's equipment will malfunction, causing their Electro RES to be greatly decreased.Emergency Power Surge: Due to turbulence in the Ley Lines, the self-repairing abilities of the Experimental Multi-Ward are boosted, and the DMG dealt by Thundering Suite is greatly increased.As you might be able to tell from its mechanics, this boss wants you to trigger Electro-Charged reactions. It makes sense, as HoYoverse released Ineffa in Genshin Impact 5.8 (a Lunar Electro-Charged support), and the leaked Flins kit suggests he will be a Lunar Electro-Charged DPS. This boss becomes easier with Electro-Charged reactions and surprisingly has not very high resistances to other elements, meaning you can use other reactions too.