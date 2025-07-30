Genshin Impact 6.0 craftable and event weapons leaked

With the launch of Genshin Impact 6.0, a series of new craftable weapons will be introduced in game (as per standard pattern). Leakers have recently shared information regarding the stats, effects, and ascension materials of all five craftable Nod-Krai 4-star weapons. Additionally, latest leaks also hint at the possibility of two more free weapons in version 6.0 — including one from a quest, and the other from an event.This article provides detailed information regarding all the craftable and free weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0, as disclosed via leaks.Leaks hint at seven new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0Leakers HomDGCat, spletnik_fatui, and _hiragara_ have shared information regarding seven new 4-star weapons that might be obtainable in Genshin Impact 6.0. Of these, five are the standard Nod-Krai craftable weapons (Sword, Polearm, Bow, Catalyst, Claymore), one is a free event weapon (Catalyst), and the other is a free quest weapon (Sword).Let us take a look at the stats, effects, and ascension materials for each of these weapons:1) Forge SwordForge Sword is expected to be the 4-star Nod-Krai craftable Sword available in Genshin Impact 6.0, which has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK454Secondary stat61.3% Energy RechargeThis weapon's Secondary stat implies that it might be good for characters reliant on Energy Recharge. It also has the following passive effect:After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Max HP is increased by 16% for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the &quot;Nascent Gleam effect&quot; will be triggered, which will further increase the equipping character's Max HP by another 16%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is not on the field.Forge Sword can be ascended using the following materials:Mysterious Instrument Fragment x3Mysterious Instrument Replica x9Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x9Whimsical Instrument's Trusty Wish x4Frostnight's Glimmer x15Frostnight's Glow x18Frostnight's Glory x27Worn Certificate x10Exquisite Certificate x15Frosted Certificate x182) Forge PolearmThe speculated Genshin Impact 6.0 4-star craftable Forge Polearm has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK510Secondary stat41.3% ATKSince this weapon has an ATK secondary stat, it can be used by main DPS and sub-DPS units. The weapon has the following passive effect:The equipping character's Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, while their Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the &quot;Nascent Gleam&quot; effect will be triggered, which will increase the user's Lunar-Charged DMG by another 12%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is not on the field.These are the ascension materials for Forge Polearm:Ember of Long Night Flint x3Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9Flare of Long Night Flint x9Blaze of Long Night Flint x4Solidified Mist x15Mist Plate x18Mist Helmet x27Broken Drive Shaft x10Reinforced Drive Shaft x15Precision Axle x18Also read: Flins signature weapon: Stats, effects, and ascension materials leaked3) Forge BowForge Bow is the upcoming 4-star craftable Bow in Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai, and has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK454Secondary stat61.3% Energy RechargeWith an Energy Recharge substat, units who scale off ER (or require it in their build) can use this weapon. It has the following passive effect:After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the &quot;Nascent Gleam effect&quot; will be triggered, which will further increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by another 60. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.Forge Bow can be ascended using the following materials:Ember of Long Night Flint x3Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9Flare of Long Night Flint x9Blaze of Long Night Flint x4Solidified Mist x15Mist Plate x18Mist Helmet x27Firm Arrowhead x10Sharp Arrowhead x15Weathered Arrowhead x184) Forge CatalystThe 4-star craftable Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai Catalyst is expected to be called Forge Catalyst, and has these stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK454Secondary stat220.5 Elemental MasteryWith an EM secondary stat, units who scale off Elemental Mastery can use this weapon, which also has the following passive:The equipping character's Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, while their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the &quot;Nascent Gleam&quot; effect will be triggered, which will increase the user's Lunar-Bloom DMG by another 12%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.The following are Forge Catalyst's possible ascension materials:Mysterious Instrument Fragment x3Mysterious Instrument Replica x9Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x9Whimsical Instrument's Trusty Wish x4Frostnight's Glimmer x15Frostnight's Glow x18Frostnight's Glory x27Worn Certificate x10Exquisite Certificate x15Frosted Certificate x185) Forge ClaymoreThe Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai craftable 4-star Forge Claymore has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK454Secondary stat61.3% Energy RechargeThis craftable weapon also has an ER substat, which can come in handy for characters who scale off it. The weapon has the following passive effect:After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the &quot;Nascent Gleam effect&quot; will be triggered, and the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will be increased by another 60 points. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.The following materials can be used to ascend Forge Claymore:Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3迷顽 of Far North Scion x9祷献 of Far North Scion x9煌熠 of Far North Scion x4Lightless Bone x15Rare light Remains x18Radiant Exoskeleton x27Broken Drive Shaft x10Reinforced Drive Shaft x15Precision Axle x186) City Sword6.0 quest reward weapon byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksCity Sword is the rumored free weapon that can be obtained as a quest reward in Genshin Impact 6.0. It has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK565Secondary stat27.6% ATKThis Sword also has the following passive effect:The equipping character's Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 20%. When their max Energy capacity is above 40 but not above 60, the Elemental Burst DMG gets an extra 16% boost. If their max Energy capacity is not above 40, then Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an extra 28%.City Sword can most likely be ascended using the following materials:Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3迷顽 of Far North Scion x9祷献 of Far North Scion x9煌熠 of Far North Scion x4Lightless Bone x15Rare light Remains x18Radiant Exoskeleton x27Broken Drive Shaft x10Reinforced Drive Shaft x15Precision Axle x187) Free event Catalyst6.0 event weapon byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAccording to leaks, all players will be getting a free 4-star Catalyst as an event reward in Genshin Impact 6.0. While the official name of this weapon has not been leaked yet, it has these stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK510Secondary stat165.4 Elemental MasteryThis weapon also has the following passive effect:After any party member uses an Elemental Skill, a note will be played, which will increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 120 for the next 20 seconds.These are the ascension materials for this free event weapon:Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3迷顽 of Far North Scion x9祷献 of Far North Scion x9煌熠 of Far North Scion x4Lightless Bone x15Rare light Remains x18Radiant Exoskeleton x27Worn Certificate x10Exquisite Certificate x15Frosted Certificate x18Also read the following Genshin Impact articles:Genshin Impact 5.8 quest list and their locationsAll Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact 5.8All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact 5.8How to decorate the Foamflower Fields in Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact Lauma gameplay, animations, and splash art leakedGenshin Impact Lauma signature weapon: Stats, effects, and ascension materials leaked