Genshin Impact 6.0 craftable and event weapons leaked

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:48 GMT
Leaks hint at several new 4-star weapons coming in Genshin Impact 6.0 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Leaks hint at several new 4-star weapons coming in Genshin Impact 6.0 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

With the launch of Genshin Impact 6.0, a series of new craftable weapons will be introduced in game (as per standard pattern). Leakers have recently shared information regarding the stats, effects, and ascension materials of all five craftable Nod-Krai 4-star weapons. Additionally, latest leaks also hint at the possibility of two more free weapons in version 6.0 — including one from a quest, and the other from an event.

Ad

This article provides detailed information regarding all the craftable and free weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0, as disclosed via leaks.

Leaks hint at seven new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leakers HomDGCat, spletnik_fatui, and _hiragara_ have shared information regarding seven new 4-star weapons that might be obtainable in Genshin Impact 6.0. Of these, five are the standard Nod-Krai craftable weapons (Sword, Polearm, Bow, Catalyst, Claymore), one is a free event weapon (Catalyst), and the other is a free quest weapon (Sword).

Let us take a look at the stats, effects, and ascension materials for each of these weapons:

1) Forge Sword

Forge Sword is expected to be the 4-star Nod-Krai craftable Sword available in Genshin Impact 6.0, which has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Ad
Base ATK454
Secondary stat61.3% Energy Recharge
Ad

This weapon's Secondary stat implies that it might be good for characters reliant on Energy Recharge. It also has the following passive effect:

After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Max HP is increased by 16% for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the "Nascent Gleam effect" will be triggered, which will further increase the equipping character's Max HP by another 16%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is not on the field.
Ad

Forge Sword can be ascended using the following materials:

  • Mysterious Instrument Fragment x3
  • Mysterious Instrument Replica x9
  • Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x9
  • Whimsical Instrument's Trusty Wish x4
  • Frostnight's Glimmer x15
  • Frostnight's Glow x18
  • Frostnight's Glory x27
  • Worn Certificate x10
  • Exquisite Certificate x15
  • Frosted Certificate x18

2) Forge Polearm

The speculated Genshin Impact 6.0 4-star craftable Forge Polearm has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK510
Secondary stat41.3% ATK
Ad

Since this weapon has an ATK secondary stat, it can be used by main DPS and sub-DPS units. The weapon has the following passive effect:

The equipping character's Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, while their Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the "Nascent Gleam" effect will be triggered, which will increase the user's Lunar-Charged DMG by another 12%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is not on the field.
Ad

These are the ascension materials for Forge Polearm:

  • Ember of Long Night Flint x3
  • Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9
  • Flare of Long Night Flint x9
  • Blaze of Long Night Flint x4
  • Solidified Mist x15
  • Mist Plate x18
  • Mist Helmet x27
  • Broken Drive Shaft x10
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x15
  • Precision Axle x18

Also read: Flins signature weapon: Stats, effects, and ascension materials leaked

3) Forge Bow

Forge Bow is the upcoming 4-star craftable Bow in Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai, and has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Ad
Base ATK454
Secondary stat61.3% Energy Recharge
Ad

With an Energy Recharge substat, units who scale off ER (or require it in their build) can use this weapon. It has the following passive effect:

After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the "Nascent Gleam effect" will be triggered, which will further increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by another 60. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.
Ad

Forge Bow can be ascended using the following materials:

  • Ember of Long Night Flint x3
  • Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9
  • Flare of Long Night Flint x9
  • Blaze of Long Night Flint x4
  • Solidified Mist x15
  • Mist Plate x18
  • Mist Helmet x27
  • Firm Arrowhead x10
  • Sharp Arrowhead x15
  • Weathered Arrowhead x18

4) Forge Catalyst

The 4-star craftable Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai Catalyst is expected to be called Forge Catalyst, and has these stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Ad
Base ATK454
Secondary stat220.5 Elemental Mastery
Ad

With an EM secondary stat, units who scale off Elemental Mastery can use this weapon, which also has the following passive:

The equipping character's Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, while their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the "Nascent Gleam" effect will be triggered, which will increase the user's Lunar-Bloom DMG by another 12%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.
Ad

The following are Forge Catalyst's possible ascension materials:

  • Mysterious Instrument Fragment x3
  • Mysterious Instrument Replica x9
  • Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x9
  • Whimsical Instrument's Trusty Wish x4
  • Frostnight's Glimmer x15
  • Frostnight's Glow x18
  • Frostnight's Glory x27
  • Worn Certificate x10
  • Exquisite Certificate x15
  • Frosted Certificate x18

5) Forge Claymore

The Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai craftable 4-star Forge Claymore has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK454
Secondary stat61.3% Energy Recharge
Ad

This craftable weapon also has an ER substat, which can come in handy for characters who scale off it. The weapon has the following passive effect:

After an Elemental reaction is triggered, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for the next 12 seconds. If the party's Lunar Phase is greater than or equal to 2, then the "Nascent Gleam effect" will be triggered, and the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will be increased by another 60 points. This effect can be triggered even when the user is off-field.
Ad

The following materials can be used to ascend Forge Claymore:

  • Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3
  • 迷顽 of Far North Scion x9
  • 祷献 of Far North Scion x9
  • 煌熠 of Far North Scion x4
  • Lightless Bone x15
  • Rare light Remains x18
  • Radiant Exoskeleton x27
  • Broken Drive Shaft x10
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x15
  • Precision Axle x18

6) City Sword

Ad

City Sword is the rumored free weapon that can be obtained as a quest reward in Genshin Impact 6.0. It has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK565
Secondary stat27.6% ATK
Ad

This Sword also has the following passive effect:

The equipping character's Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 20%. When their max Energy capacity is above 40 but not above 60, the Elemental Burst DMG gets an extra 16% boost. If their max Energy capacity is not above 40, then Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an extra 28%.

City Sword can most likely be ascended using the following materials:

Ad
  • Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3
  • 迷顽 of Far North Scion x9
  • 祷献 of Far North Scion x9
  • 煌熠 of Far North Scion x4
  • Lightless Bone x15
  • Rare light Remains x18
  • Radiant Exoskeleton x27
  • Broken Drive Shaft x10
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x15
  • Precision Axle x18

7) Free event Catalyst

Ad

According to leaks, all players will be getting a free 4-star Catalyst as an event reward in Genshin Impact 6.0. While the official name of this weapon has not been leaked yet, it has these stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK510
Secondary stat165.4 Elemental Mastery
Ad

This weapon also has the following passive effect:

After any party member uses an Elemental Skill, a note will be played, which will increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 120 for the next 20 seconds.

These are the ascension materials for this free event weapon:

  • Lost Glory of Far North Scion x3
  • 迷顽 of Far North Scion x9
  • 祷献 of Far North Scion x9
  • 煌熠 of Far North Scion x4
  • Lightless Bone x15
  • Rare light Remains x18
  • Radiant Exoskeleton x27
  • Worn Certificate x10
  • Exquisite Certificate x15
  • Frosted Certificate x18
Ad

Also read the following Genshin Impact articles:

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications