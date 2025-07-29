Genshin Impact Lauma signature weapon stats and effects leaked

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 29, 2025 17:33 GMT
Leaks have hinted at information about Lauma
Leaks have hinted at information about Lauma's probable weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is a rumored 5-star character who is expected to be released in the second half of Genshin Impact 6.0. She belongs to the Frostmoon Scions faction in Nod-Krai, as revealed by HoYoverse in the "Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night". With the start of the Genshin Impact 6.0 closed beta test, leaks regarding her possible weapon — including its stats, effects, and passives — have started surfacing.

Ad

This article provides detailed information regarding Lauma's weapon in Genshin Impact, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: Information in this article has been sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact Lauma signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The stats and passive effects for Lauma's possible signature weapon have been leaked by credible leaker Seele Leaks. As per this leak, Lauma's signature weapon might be a 5-star Catalyst, with the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

  • Base ATK: 542
  • Secondary stat: 265 Elemental Mastery

While this weapon has a rather low Base ATK, it makes up for it with its high Elemental Mastery, which Lauma can take great advantage of. The weapon also has the following passive effect:

Ad
When Elemental Skills by any party member deal Dendro or Hydro DMG, the character equipping this weapon gains the "Scripture of the Far North" effect, which increases their Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 4.5 seconds. When party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the "Ode to the New Moon" effect is triggered, which gives the character equipping this weapon 60 Elemental Mastery for the next 10 seconds. Additionally, when both "Scripture of the Far North" and "Ode to the New Moon" effects are active simultaneously, all party members deal an extra 120% Bloom reaction DMG, extra 80% Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG, and an extra 40% Lunar-Bloom DMG. While this effect cannot stack, it can still be triggered even if the character equipping this weapon is off-field.
Ad

The passive effect makes this weapon not only the best option for Lauma, but also for other Catalyst users who scale off Elemental Mastery (such as Nahida). Lauma's leaked kit suggests that she can provide partywide buffs based on her Elemental Mastery, which automatically makes this her best-in-slot weapon.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leak

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications