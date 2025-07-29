Genshin Impact Lauma signature weapon stats and effects leaked

Lauma is a rumored 5-star character who is expected to be released in the second half of Genshin Impact 6.0. She belongs to the Frostmoon Scions faction in Nod-Krai, as revealed by HoYoverse in the &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night&quot;. With the start of the Genshin Impact 6.0 closed beta test, leaks regarding her possible weapon — including its stats, effects, and passives — have started surfacing.This article provides detailed information regarding Lauma's weapon in Genshin Impact, as hinted at via leaks.Note: Information in this article has been sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact Lauma signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaksLauma sig via seele byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe stats and passive effects for Lauma's possible signature weapon have been leaked by credible leaker Seele Leaks. As per this leak, Lauma's signature weapon might be a 5-star Catalyst, with the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK: 542Secondary stat: 265 Elemental MasteryWhile this weapon has a rather low Base ATK, it makes up for it with its high Elemental Mastery, which Lauma can take great advantage of. The weapon also has the following passive effect:When Elemental Skills by any party member deal Dendro or Hydro DMG, the character equipping this weapon gains the &quot;Scripture of the Far North&quot; effect, which increases their Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 4.5 seconds. When party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the &quot;Ode to the New Moon&quot; effect is triggered, which gives the character equipping this weapon 60 Elemental Mastery for the next 10 seconds. Additionally, when both &quot;Scripture of the Far North&quot; and &quot;Ode to the New Moon&quot; effects are active simultaneously, all party members deal an extra 120% Bloom reaction DMG, extra 80% Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG, and an extra 40% Lunar-Bloom DMG. While this effect cannot stack, it can still be triggered even if the character equipping this weapon is off-field. The passive effect makes this weapon not only the best option for Lauma, but also for other Catalyst users who scale off Elemental Mastery (such as Nahida). Lauma's leaked kit suggests that she can provide partywide buffs based on her Elemental Mastery, which automatically makes this her best-in-slot weapon.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leakFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.