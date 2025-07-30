Genshin Impact Lauma gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked

Lauma is a Nod-Krai character speculated to be released in Genshin Impact 6.0. Previous leaks had hinted at her release being in the second half of the upcoming patch. With the beginning of the version 6.0 closed beta test, leakers have started sharing new information disclosing her splash art, kit, weapon, gameplay style, and animations. This article discusses the new gameplay leaks for Lauma in Genshin Impact, as shared by prominent leakers.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Lauma's gameplay and animations in Genshin ImpactLauma animations byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksDimbreath, a very credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shared leaks that disclose various details about Lauma's gameplay style and animations for when she is released in game. These leaks showcase Lauma's possible idle animations, Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.Idle animationsLauma's first idle animation shows her floating in the air while in a meditative state — which might be a reference to some ritual performed by the Nod-Krai Frostmoon Scions faction (which she is a part of). Meanwhile, in her second idle animation, she can be seen petting a deer, an animal that is symbolic to her faction.Normal Attacks and SprintBeing a possible Catalyst user, Lauma's Normal Attack animation string is a series of three attacks wherein she shoots energy balls at enemies up to a certain distance. She lifts herself into the air during the second attack, and softly lands back on her feet after the third. Meanwhile, her Sprint animations are the same as any standard tall female model character.Charged AttackAfter using Lauma's Charged Attack, she can transform into the Spirit Envoy of the Silent Grove state, wherein she takes the form of a deer, and can sprint for 10 seconds in animal form. During this time period, she has increased interruption RES, and can also consume additional stamina to perform two consecutive jumps.Elemental SkillLauma's Elemental Skill has different animations and applications depending on whether it is pressed or held. Pressing/tapping her Elemental Skill deals AoE Dendro DMG to nearby enemies, while holding it creates magical charges on the field that deal both AoE Dendro DMG as well as Lunar-Bloom damage. Elemental BurstWhen using her Elemental Burst, Lauma summons a mystical on-field tree that bears the 'moon' logo of the Frostmoon Scions. All the animations in Lauma's Elemental Burst have a soft green palette, keeping in line with her Dendro element.Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talentsLauma's splash art in Genshin ImpactLeakers have also disclosed Lauma's possible splash art for her speculated release in Genshin Impact 6.0. Her splash art features multiple moon motifs, which is in line with her position as an important member of the Frostmoon Scions faction. The deer that has consistently been associated with Lauma ever since her first official reveal in the &quot;Nod-Krai Preview Teaser&quot; is also a part of her splash art. The presence of scattered leaves and grass works as a nod to her in-game Dendro element.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leakFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.