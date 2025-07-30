Genshin Impact Lauma gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:32 GMT
Lauma
Lauma's possible gameplay and in-game animations have been leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is a Nod-Krai character speculated to be released in Genshin Impact 6.0. Previous leaks had hinted at her release being in the second half of the upcoming patch. With the beginning of the version 6.0 closed beta test, leakers have started sharing new information disclosing her splash art, kit, weapon, gameplay style, and animations.

Ad

This article discusses the new gameplay leaks for Lauma in Genshin Impact, as shared by prominent leakers.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Lauma's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dimbreath, a very credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shared leaks that disclose various details about Lauma's gameplay style and animations for when she is released in game. These leaks showcase Lauma's possible idle animations, Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Idle animations

Lauma's first idle animation shows her floating in the air while in a meditative state — which might be a reference to some ritual performed by the Nod-Krai Frostmoon Scions faction (which she is a part of). Meanwhile, in her second idle animation, she can be seen petting a deer, an animal that is symbolic to her faction.

Ad

Normal Attacks and Sprint

Being a possible Catalyst user, Lauma's Normal Attack animation string is a series of three attacks wherein she shoots energy balls at enemies up to a certain distance. She lifts herself into the air during the second attack, and softly lands back on her feet after the third.

Meanwhile, her Sprint animations are the same as any standard tall female model character.

Charged Attack

After using Lauma's Charged Attack, she can transform into the Spirit Envoy of the Silent Grove state, wherein she takes the form of a deer, and can sprint for 10 seconds in animal form. During this time period, she has increased interruption RES, and can also consume additional stamina to perform two consecutive jumps.

Ad

Elemental Skill

Lauma's Elemental Skill has different animations and applications depending on whether it is pressed or held. Pressing/tapping her Elemental Skill deals AoE Dendro DMG to nearby enemies, while holding it creates magical charges on the field that deal both AoE Dendro DMG as well as Lunar-Bloom damage.

Elemental Burst

When using her Elemental Burst, Lauma summons a mystical on-field tree that bears the 'moon' logo of the Frostmoon Scions. All the animations in Lauma's Elemental Burst have a soft green palette, keeping in line with her Dendro element.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talents

Lauma's splash art in Genshin Impact

Ad

Leakers have also disclosed Lauma's possible splash art for her speculated release in Genshin Impact 6.0. Her splash art features multiple moon motifs, which is in line with her position as an important member of the Frostmoon Scions faction. The deer that has consistently been associated with Lauma ever since her first official reveal in the "Nod-Krai Preview Teaser" is also a part of her splash art. The presence of scattered leaves and grass works as a nod to her in-game Dendro element.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leak

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications