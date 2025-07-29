Genshin Impact Flins signature weapon stats and effects leaked

Flins is a rumored 5-star unit who is expected to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact 6.0. Flins has been officially revealed by HoYoverse in the &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night&quot;, and leaks hint at his release being in the first phase of version 6.0. Meanwhile, recent leaks regarding his possible in-game weapon have also started surfacing — including details about the weapon's main and secondary stats, as well as its passive effects.This article provides detailed information regarding Flins' weapon in Genshin Impact, as disclosed via leaks.Note: The information provided in this article is sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Genshin Impact Flins signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaksFlins sig via seele byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksWell-known leaker Seele Leaks has hinted at Flins' signature weapon being a 5-star Polearm, which has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):Base ATK: 674Secondary stat: 22.1% CRIT RateThis weapon has a decent base ATK, and the CRIT Rate secondary stat will definitely help in prioritizing CRIT DMG when choosing artifacts for Flins' build. The weapon also has the following passive effect:After using an Elemental Burst, the equpping character's Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 36% for the next 3.5 seconds. Additionally, when Lunar-Charged reactions are triggered by the equipping character, their CRIT DMG is increased by 28% for the next 6 seconds, and they also regenerate 12 Energy. This Energy regeneration can be triggered once every 14 seconds.The passive effect of this weapon makes it a good choice for any Elemental Burst-focused DPS unit who can deal Lunar-Charged DMG. Since Flins' leaked kit suggests that he is a DPS character whose main source of damage is his Elemental Burst, this weapon is tailor-made for him. With this weapon equipped (and with a Nod-Krai Hydro unit on the team), Flins will be able to dish out massive amounts of Lunar-Charged Elemental damage.Flins signature weapon release windowAs per leaks from the Genshin Impact 6.0 closed beta, Flins might be releasing in the first half of version 6.0. This means that his signature weapon will also be featured on the weapon banner at the same time. According to standard release patterns, Phase I of Genshin Impact 6.0 will be releasing on September 10, 2025. Official announcements regarding the launch date and banners for the first Nod-Krai patch will be announced by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.Also read: Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable rolesFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.