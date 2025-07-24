When might Nod-Krai come out in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's developers have officially announced during the Let's Start With Nod-Krai special program that players will be able to explore the Nod-Krai region starting from version 6.0. They have also mentioned that the updates for this region would last a year and would be titled &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon&quot; updates.The developers have also released new promotional trailers and web events, which reveal more details about this upcoming region. Based on early speculation, version 6.0 is expected to be released on September 10, 2025, along with the introduction of the new Nod-Krai region.This article lists the possible release date for the upcoming Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact.Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin MoonPossible release date for the Nod-Krai region in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse has officially revealed the event calendar for version 5.8, which shows the schedule of various events that will take place in this version. Based on this information, the update for version 5.8 will be released on July 30, 2025, and each update generally lasts 42 days.So, if we add 42 days to July 30, 2025, we should be able to determine the release date for version 6.0. Based on these calculations, the Nod-Krai map expansion is speculated to be released on September 10, 2025.Another pattern of HoYoverse that could help us predict the release date of version 6.0 is the schedule of the Stygian Onslaught game mode in Genshin Impact. This mode for version 5.7 was released on June 25, 2025, and will remain in-game until July 29, 2025. If we look at these dates, we can see that the 5.8 update will be released one day after the Stygian Onslaught cycle for 5.7 is completed.The developers have also released the schedule for this new endgame mode in version 5.8. It will start on August 6, 2025, and players can challenge this mode till September 9. Thus, based on their previous trend, we can speculate that the 6.0 update could be released on September 10.Since the developers have officially confirmed that players will be able to explore the Nod-Krai region in version 6.0, it is speculated that we can access this new area on September 10, 2025. HoYoverse will likely release a similar event calendar for the 6.0 update before its release, which should confirm the release date of the Nod-Krai map expansion.Also read: Genshin Impact: 5 interesting details revealed in new &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon&quot; web event