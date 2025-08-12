All Genshin Impact 6.0 weapons, as per leaks

The Genshin Impact developers have officially announced that players can explore the new Nod-Krai region in the version 6.0 update. They have also revealed the details of three new characters: Flins, Lauma, and Aino, who would be playable in this version. Furthermore, the new region is expected to bring new mechanics and reactions in Genshin Impact.Leakers like Seele, HomDGCat, among others, have shared the details of the weapons rumored to be released in version 6.0. They have also shared the information regarding the passive effects of these weapons and how to obtain them.This article lists the rumored information and leaks regarding all new weapons expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. &quot;For 3.5 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, the equipping character's damage from the Lunar-Charged reactions is increased by 36%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers a Lunar-Charged reaction, they will gain the Requiem of Ruin: Increases Crit DMG by 28% for six seconds and restores 12 Elemental Energy. This Energy restoration can occur once every 14 seconds.&quot;Since this weapon is rumored to be a 5-star item, the only way to obtain it would be to pull on the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, when Bloodsoaked Ruins is featured on this banner.2) Nightweaver's Looking GlassLauma sig via seele byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksLauma is also rumored to be a 5-star character, and her signature weapon is also expected to be released in version 6.0. Her signature catalyst is called Nightweaver's Looking Glass, and you can only obtain it by pulling on the Weapon banner in version 6.0.This Catalyst is expected to have 542 Base ATK and 265 EM stats at Level 90. The rumored passive effect of this weapon is:&quot;When Elemental skills deal Hydro or Dendro damage, the equipping character gains the Prayer of the Far North effect, which increases EM by 60 for 4.5 seconds. When a nearby party member triggers a Lunar-Bloom reaction, the equipping character gains the New Moon Verse effect, and increases their EM by 60 for 10 seconds. When both Prayer of the Far North and the New Moon Verse are in effect, all nearby party members' Bloom DMG is increased by 120%, their Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG is increased by 80%, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. This effect cannot stack. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot;Based on Lauma's leaked kit, it seems that she would greatly benefit from her signature weapon. The rumored passive of this 4-star weapon is:&quot;For 20 seconds after using an Elemental Skill, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 120.&quot;Since the Etherlight Spindlelute has a special passive that increases the Elemental Mastery stat, it is speculated that this weapon could be good for Lauma. 4) Moonweaver's Dawn6.0 quest reward weapon byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksLeakers have claimed that players will be able to receive a special 4-star sword after completing specific World Quests in the Nod-Krai region. Furthermore, they would also be able to get its Refinement 5 after completing particular challenges.This weapon has a Base ATK of 565 and a secondary sub-stat of 27.6% Attack. The rumored passive is given below:&quot;Increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%. When the equipping character's Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst damage is increased by an additional 16%/28%. &quot;As of now, Moonweaver's Dawn could only be viable for Skirk's special Elemental Burst playstyle. This sword has a unique passive that triggers based on the Elemental Energy capacity of characters, and most characters in the game may not be able to utilize it to its maximum potential.5) Serenity's CallNod-Krai forgeable sword via X1 byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksBased on leaked information, players can obtain the blueprint and forge the Serenity's Call after the Nod-Krai region is released in-game. Leakers have mentioned that players could potentially acquire this blueprint in version 6.0.This is a 4-star sword, and its Base Attack is 454, and it has a secondary sub-stat of 61.3% Energy Recharge. The passive of this rumored weapon is:&quot;Upon causing an Elemental reaction, increases Max HP by 16% for 10 seconds. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam Max HP from this effectr is further increased by 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot;Based on the rumored passive effect, the Serenity's Call could probably be a viable option for a future Nod-Krai character. This sword is speculated to be a decent support option for characters like Dahlia, who could benefit from the Energy Recharge and Bonus HP stats. However, non-Nod-Krai units might not be able to activate the special Moonsign effect.6) Master KeyNod-Krai forgeable claymore via X1 byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThis 4-star Claymore, called the Master Key, is also rumored to be a forgeable weapon, and players could potentially get the blueprint for this weapon in version 6.0. However, there is not much information on how to obtain the blueprints for the forgeable weapons rumored to be released in the Nod-Krai area.This 4-star Claymore has similar stats to the forgeable sword, and has a 454 Base ATK stat along with 61.3% Energy Recharge sub-stat. However, the rumored passive is a bit different, and the special effect of the Claymore is:&quot;Upon causing an Elemental reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be activated even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot;Based on the leaked passive of this Claymore, players are speculating that it could be a decent option for Aino, since she is rumored to be a Hydro Claymore character. However, there is not much information on how to obtain the blueprints for the forgeable weapons rumored to be released in the Nod-Krai area.This 4-star Claymore has similar stats to the forgeable sword, and has a 454 Base ATK stat along with 61.3% Energy Recharge sub-stat. However, the rumored passive is a bit different, and the special effect of the Claymore is:&quot;Upon causing an Elemental reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be activated even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot;Based on the leaked passive of this Claymore, players are speculating that it could be a decent option for Aino, since she is rumored to be a Hydro Claymore character. Furthermore, since you can craft R5 for this Catalyst, you can also get additional buffs.9) Snare HookNod-Krai forgeable bow via X1 byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe Snare Hook is the 4-star forgeable Bow that is expected to drop in-game in Genshin Impact version 6.0. Players could also receive its blueprint after completing various challenges in the upcoming Nod-Krai region.The base and secondary stats for this rumored Bow are similar to those of the forgeable Sword and Claymore. The leaked passive of this 4-star weapon is:&quot;Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot; Furthermore, Flins would also be able to utilize it, since his rumored kit is based on the Lunar-Charged reaction.Also read: Genshin Impact leak hints at upcoming game modes coming in UGC mode8) Blackmarrow LanternThe Blackmarrow Lantern is rumored to be the 4-star forgeable Catalyst, expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0. Players could get the blueprint for this weapon after completing specific prerequisites.This 4-star weapon has a Base ATK of 454 with a 221 Elemental Mastery sub-stat. The rumored passive for this forgeable Catalyst is:&quot;Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.&quot;The Blackmarrow Lantern is speculated to be suitable for Lauma, since her kit revolves around buffing the Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom reactions. Furthermore, since you can craft R5 for this Catalyst, you can also get additional buffs.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at characters playing main roles in new Archon Quest9) Snare HookNod-Krai forgeable bow via X1 byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe Snare Hook is the 4-star forgeable Bow that is expected to drop in-game in Genshin Impact version 6.0. Players could also receive its blueprint after completing various challenges in the upcoming Nod-Krai region.The base and secondary stats for this rumored Bow are similar to those of the forgeable Sword and Claymore. The leaked passive of this 4-star weapon is:&quot;Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.&quot;Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character resonance buff leaked