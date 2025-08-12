Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character resonance buff leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 12, 2025 10:10 GMT
There are some new leaks about the Nod-Krai character resonance buff in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The new region, Nod-Krai, is expected to be released alongside Genshin Impact version 6.0. As a result, we can expect unique mechanics, new playable characters, and special exploration abilities. HoYoverse has officially announced that Flins, Lauma, and Aino will be released as playable units in this update.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have shared details regarding specific character resonance buffs, which are rumored to release with version 6.0. Furthermore, these buffs could supposedly be triggered by non-Nod-Krai characters and may increase the damage of characters like Lauma, Flins, and Aino.

This article explores the new Genshin Impact leaks regarding the rumored Nod-Krai character resonance buff.

Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New leaks about the Nod-Krai character resonance buff in Genshin Impact

New leaks imply that Nod-Krai characters will have a special resonance effect when playable units of other nations activate their Elemental Skill or Burst. After activating these skills, the reaction damage dealt by all team members is increased by up to 36%.

The rumored details regarding the Nod-Krai character resonance buff state:

"Additionally, for 20 second after a non-Nod-Krai character casts an Elemental Skill or Burst, the Lunar Reaction damage dealy by all party members is increased by up to 36% abased on their elemental type. This effect does not stack."
Depending on different elements, these are the rumored scalings for this buff:

  • Pyro, Electro, or Cryo: Increase the above damage by 0.9% for every 100 points of Attack damage.
  • Hydro: Increases the above damage by 0.6% for every 1000 points of maximum Health.
  • Geo: Increases the above damage by 1% for every 100 points of Defense.
  • Anemo and Dendro: Increases the above damage by 2.25% for every 100 points of Elemental Mastery.

Since these effects can only be triggered by non-Nod-Krai characters, it would be beneficial to include these units in teams for upcoming characters like Lauma and Flins. Furthermore, this also buffs the Lunar Reaction damage of all party members, based on the stats of the non-Nod-Krai character.

Based on these leaks, players speculate that supports like Yelan, Xilonen, Furina, Nahida, Kazuha, and Sucrose may be good in some Nod-Krai team comps. However, this rumored resonance effect for Nod-Krai characters could change in the official version. Thus, it is advised to await official information about these possible buffs.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
