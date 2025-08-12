Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character resonance buff leaked

The new region, Nod-Krai, is expected to be released alongside Genshin Impact version 6.0. As a result, we can expect unique mechanics, new playable characters, and special exploration abilities. HoYoverse has officially announced that Flins, Lauma, and Aino will be released as playable units in this update.Recent Genshin Impact leaks have shared details regarding specific character resonance buffs, which are rumored to release with version 6.0. Furthermore, these buffs could supposedly be triggered by non-Nod-Krai characters and may increase the damage of characters like Lauma, Flins, and Aino.This article explores the new Genshin Impact leaks regarding the rumored Nod-Krai character resonance buff.Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.New leaks about the Nod-Krai character resonance buff in Genshin ImpactNod-Krai resonance nerfed byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksNew leaks imply that Nod-Krai characters will have a special resonance effect when playable units of other nations activate their Elemental Skill or Burst. After activating these skills, the reaction damage dealt by all team members is increased by up to 36%.The rumored details regarding the Nod-Krai character resonance buff state:&quot;Additionally, for 20 second after a non-Nod-Krai character casts an Elemental Skill or Burst, the Lunar Reaction damage dealy by all party members is increased by up to 36% abased on their elemental type. This effect does not stack.&quot;Depending on different elements, these are the rumored scalings for this buff:Pyro, Electro, or Cryo: Increase the above damage by 0.9% for every 100 points of Attack damage.Hydro: Increases the above damage by 0.6% for every 1000 points of maximum Health.Geo: Increases the above damage by 1% for every 100 points of Defense.Anemo and Dendro: Increases the above damage by 2.25% for every 100 points of Elemental Mastery.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at characters playing main roles in new Archon QuestSince these effects can only be triggered by non-Nod-Krai characters, it would be beneficial to include these units in teams for upcoming characters like Lauma and Flins. Furthermore, this also buffs the Lunar Reaction damage of all party members, based on the stats of the non-Nod-Krai character.Based on these leaks, players speculate that supports like Yelan, Xilonen, Furina, Nahida, Kazuha, and Sucrose may be good in some Nod-Krai team comps. However, this rumored resonance effect for Nod-Krai characters could change in the official version. Thus, it is advised to await official information about these possible buffs.Also read: Genshin Impact leak hints at possible game modes coming in UGC mode