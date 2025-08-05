Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at Sumeru chronicle banner

Genshin Impact version 6.0 is expected to be released on September 10, 2025, along with the new region: Nod-Krai. Several prominent leakers, such as Seele, X1, Dimbreath, HomDGCat, and others, have shared details regarding the upcoming content rumored to be released in this version.Recently, new leakers claimed that a Sumeru Chronicle wish banner is rumored to be released in version 6.0. On that note, this article lists all new leaks regarding the Sumeru Chronicle banner rumored to be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 banners leaks showcase: New characters and rerunsNew Genshin Impact leaks hint at a Sumeru Chronicle banner in version 6.0Sumeru Chronicle in 6.0 byu/LuneYao inGenshin_Impact_LeaksRecently, a leaker known as Firefly News has claimed that a Sumeru Chronicle wish banner is expected to be released in version 6.0. However, they have not shared the details regarding the weapons and characters that could be featured on this special banner.If we look at the previous Mondstadt Chronicle banner, it only featured characters and weapons that originated from the Mondstadt region. The other Liyue and Inazuma Chronicle wishes have also followed the same pattern. Players can either select a character or a weapon to wish for on these special banners.So, we can expect only Sumeru characters and weapon series to be featured on the Chronicle wish banner, rumored to be released in version 6.0. Based on previous patterns, we can expect these characters to be featured on this banner:Tighnari (5-star Dendro Bow)Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword)Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)Collei (4-star Dendro Bow)Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)Layla (4-star Cryo Sword)Faruzan (4-star Anemo Bow)Dori (4-star Electro Claymore)Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore)Sethos (4-star Electro Bow)Since generally the Archons weren't featured on the previous Chronicle wishes, Nahida might not be featured on the Sumeru banner. Furthermore, based on other leaks, she is rumored to have a rerun during Phase 2 of version 6.0. The weapons which are expected to be featured on the Sumeru Chronicle wish are:Hunter's Path (5-star Bow)Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore)Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star Polearm)Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword)Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Sword)Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards leaks