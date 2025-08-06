Genshin Impact raises specification requirements ahead of Song of the Welkin Moon update

HoYoverse has announced that it is raising the minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact ahead of its Song of the Welkin Moon update. The updated system specification will be raised to support future version updates across all the platforms, excluding Xbox, starting from version 6.0.This article discusses the updated minimum and recommended system requirements to play Genshin Impact.Minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact to be raised starting with the &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon&quot; versionStarting from Genshin Impact version 6.0, HoYoverse will raise the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game on all devices (excluding Xbox) to support future version updates.Listed below are the updated minimum and recommended system specifications (updated specifications are in bold):AndroidMinimum specificationsARMv8-A 64-bit architectureNon-PowerVR GPUSoC: Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52) and aboveRAM: 4 GB or moreOperating System: Android 10.0 and aboveRecommended specificationsSoC: Snapdragon 855 or Dimensity 1000 or Kirin 980 and aboveRAM: 6 GB or moreOperating System: Android 12.0 and aboveiOSMinimum specificationsDevices: iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation) or iPad Air (3rd generation) or iPad (8th generation) and later modelsSoC: iPhone devices with Apple A11 SoC or later, or iPad devices with Apple A12 SoC or aboveRAM: 3 GB or moreOperating System: iOS 13.0 and aboveBluetooth controller support requires iOS 14 or aboveRecommended specificationsDevices: iPhone 12 series or iPad (9th generation) and later modelsSoC: Apple A13 or aboveRAM: 4 GB or moreOperating System: iOS 13.0 and aboveBluetooth controller support requires iOS 14 or abovePCMinimum specificationsOperating System: Windows 10 64-bitProcessor: 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ series or equivalentRAM: 8 GBDiscrete Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1050 or equivalentCore Graphics Card: Intel® Iris® Xe or equivalentDirectX Version: 11Recommended specificationsOperating System: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bitProcessor: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series or betterRAM: 16 GBDiscrete Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or betterDirectX Version: 11XboxXbox Series X|SPlayStationPlayStation 5Genshin Impact will function normally on the PS5. However, on the PS4, the title will be removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC+8). It won't be available for download following the version 6.0 update, but those who have already downloaded the game can still receive update patches until the support is entirely ceased on PS4.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.