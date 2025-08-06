  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact raises specification requirements ahead of Song of the Welkin Moon update

Genshin Impact raises specification requirements ahead of Song of the Welkin Moon update

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 06, 2025 06:47 GMT
Genshin Impact raises specification requirements (Image via HoYoverse)
The Genshin Impact specification requirements have been raised (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced that it is raising the minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact ahead of its Song of the Welkin Moon update. The updated system specification will be raised to support future version updates across all the platforms, excluding Xbox, starting from version 6.0.

Ad

This article discusses the updated minimum and recommended system requirements to play Genshin Impact.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact to be raised starting with the "Song of the Welkin Moon" version

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Starting from Genshin Impact version 6.0, HoYoverse will raise the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game on all devices (excluding Xbox) to support future version updates.

Listed below are the updated minimum and recommended system specifications (updated specifications are in bold):

Android

Minimum specifications

  • ARMv8-A 64-bit architecture
  • Non-PowerVR GPU
  • SoC: Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52) and above
  • RAM: 4 GB or more
  • Operating System: Android 10.0 and above

Recommended specifications

  • SoC: Snapdragon 855 or Dimensity 1000 or Kirin 980 and above
  • RAM: 6 GB or more
  • Operating System: Android 12.0 and above
Ad

iOS

Minimum specifications

  • Devices: iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation) or iPad Air (3rd generation) or iPad (8th generation) and later models
  • SoC: iPhone devices with Apple A11 SoC or later, or iPad devices with Apple A12 SoC or above
  • RAM: 3 GB or more
  • Operating System: iOS 13.0 and above
  • Bluetooth controller support requires iOS 14 or above

Recommended specifications

  • Devices: iPhone 12 series or iPad (9th generation) and later models
  • SoC: Apple A13 or above
  • RAM: 4 GB or more
  • Operating System: iOS 13.0 and above
  • Bluetooth controller support requires iOS 14 or above
Ad

PC

Minimum specifications

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ series or equivalent
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Discrete Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1050 or equivalent
  • Core Graphics Card: Intel® Iris® Xe or equivalent
  • DirectX Version: 11

Recommended specifications

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series or better
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Discrete Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better
  • DirectX Version: 11

Xbox

  • Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation

  • PlayStation 5
Ad
Ad

Genshin Impact will function normally on the PS5. However, on the PS4, the title will be removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC+8). It won't be available for download following the version 6.0 update, but those who have already downloaded the game can still receive update patches until the support is entirely ceased on PS4.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications