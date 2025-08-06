Genshin Impact will soon become unplayable on PlayStation 4

HoYoverse has announced that Genshin Impact will soon stop receiving support on the PlayStation 4 and will be discontinued on the last-gen console due to hardware limitations. Initially, the game will be delisted from the PlayStation Store on the PS4, but support will slowly be discontinued. It will continue to receive updates for the PS5, though.

You can link your account to carry over your progress, as it's set to discontinue after April 2026.

When will Genshin Impact's support on the PlayStation 4 end?

HoYoverse has revealed that the support for the PS4 version of Genshin will end on April 8, 2026. It will be first removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10, 2025, and at the same time version 6.0 of Genshin will go live.

HoYoverse has also announced that all in-game purchases (Blessings of Welkin Moon, Genesis Crystals, Battle Pass, etc.) will be discontinued on February 25, 2026. The game will be removed completely from the PS4 on the aforementioned date of April 8 in the coming year.

Why is Genshin Impact being discontinued on the PlayStation 4?

As per HoYoverse, the game is being removed from the PS4 due to hardware limitations. The PlayStation 4 is over a decade old, and optimizing each version of the game for the console can be quite a challenge.

You will still be able to play the game on the PlayStation 5. HoYoverse has also announced that the developers will be increasing the system requirements to play Genshin Impact with the upcoming Song of the Welkin Moon, or version 6.0 of the game. This might also factor in why developers are looking to discontinue support for the older PS4.

How to bind your Genshin Impact account to your email

Binding your Genshin account to your email is quite simple. Follow the given steps:

  • Log in to the game and go to settings.
  • Go to Account and then User Center.
  • Here you will get the option to link your PlayStation Account to your email.

Additionally, HoYoverse has announced that starting from December 17, 2025, you will get a pop-up for linking your account whenever you log in. This will allow you to connect your accounts and move to another device easily.

