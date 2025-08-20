5 interesting facts about Mualani in Genshin Impact

Mualani stands out among the Natlan characters in Genshin Impact as a cheerful and bubbly person. She is a Hydro DPS in gameplay and comes from the People of the Springs tribe, carrying the warmth of their spirit with her.

She is also one of the Six Heroes in the current timeline of Natlan, where her role extends far beyond her sunny personality. She represents the core values of resilience and responsibility, as well as the pride of her tribe, making her a central figure in Natlan’s quests.

Even players who don’t usually follow the lore of characters are drawn towards her. On that note, here are five interesting facts that capture what makes Mualani special.

Some facts about Mualani that you probably don't know yet in Genshin Impact

1) Her personality

Mualani and Kachina after Kachina defeats her in the last round of the Pligrimage (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani's personality is probably one of the first things you’ll notice in the Archon Quests or the tribal chronicles in Genshin Impact. She comes off as a people person who often thinks the best for everyone in any situation.

One detail that reflects this is her duel with Kachina during the last round of the Pilgrimage in the Archon Quest. In this event, Mualani does lose against Kachina, but some players believe that she may have held back on purpose or gave the latter an opening so that she could win instead. Even when Kachina's soul was trapped in the Night Kingdom due to the Abyss, Mualani didn't hesitate to look for it, regardless of how the Abyssal exposure would have affected her.

2) Her work life

Mualani outside her family's shop in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani works at a watersports shop, which is a part of her parents' business. They are merchants who eventually expanded their business across Natlan and beyond. At a young age, Mualani always felt the need to help her parents in their business, and now she looks after the shop in her tribe while they are away.

Even when she's not there, her customers are known to leave the pay on her shop's counter, which reflects the trust she has built with them. She also works part-time as a guide in Genshin Impact, showing newcomers around the People of the Springs tribe and the local traditions of Natlan.

3) Her aunt Atea is a major influence

Atea in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Atea is one of the warriors from the People of the Springs tribe, who even fought alongside Mavuika, the Pyro Archon. Mualani grew up under her care and learnt a lot from her, alongside her ability to help others at any cost. Their personalities often contrast with each other, with Atea being more disciplined and Mualani being more carefree.

That said, neither are known to back down from their responsibilities regarding the tribe and the people around them. Even when Atea was in her final moments, Mualani had to make a tough decision to gather her emotions to show her that she would be the strongest warrior she had ever known.

4) Her Vision story

Her Hydro Vision is located at the back of her neck (Image via HoYoverse)

When Mualani received her Vision, she thought it was a trinket that her parents bought to surprise her. Just like any other tribe, the People of the Springs endured several Abyssal attacks in Natlan's history. At a young age, Mualani always felt the need to help during these moments and went on to assist her tribe members while using her surfboard. However, one time, she was left exposed by an attack, where Atea had to save her at the knick of time.

Since that incident, Mualani started reflecting on the warriors and the sense of responsibility and duty to one's home and tribe. One night, she had a long dream that made it seem as if she were in a trance, and she only woke up once she felt a Hydro Vision in her hands.

5) The story behind her shark surfboard

Sharky in Mualani's namecard in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In her gameplay, Mualani uses a shark surfboard called Sharky, which is based on her past encounter with a real shark. One day, while surfing, she encountered a shark that began chasing her. Rather than being scared, Mualani challenged the creature to a race and eventually won.

Since that day, they kept racing against each other, and she often used to treat the shark with dried fish to eat. Over time, the creature eventually stopped visiting, and to honor their memories together, she modelled her surfboard to resemble its appearance.

Mualani is one of the beloved characters in Genshin Impact's community due to her cheerful nature and the role she plays in Natlan’s story. She isn’t just remembered for her surfing or carefree personality, but also for how her actions and values embody the heart of her tribe.

