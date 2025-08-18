All playable characters from Natlan in Genshin Impact

With Natlan’s arc in Genshin Impact drawing to a close, looking back, the Pyro nation has indeed been the source of a bunch of unique and playable characters that gamers got to enjoy. Each one brings unique exploration mechanics, new gameplay, and stories that showcase the cultural richness of the region. From the Archon herself, to warriors and even ordinary citizens, every character reflects Natlan’s fiery spirit and diverse traditions.

Their visions enhance not just their strength in battle but also their everyday lives. In this article, we will go through all the playable characters from Natlan in Genshin Impact, before Nod-Krai arrives.

All playable Natlan characters in Genshin Impact till now

1) Chasca

Chasca in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca is from the Flower Feather Clan and specializes as a unique DPS unit in terms of gameplay. Her special exploration mechanic in her Nightsoul's Blessing state allows her to fly with her gun and attack enemies collectively.

She is known as a peacemaker, even beyond her tribe, ensuring harmony within her community and during exploration. Despite being raised by a saurian mother, Chasca displays a decent understanding of humanity as well as empathy.

2) Citlali

Citlali in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is one of the oldest shamans from the Masters of the Night Wind tribe and takes on a support role in gameplay. Her exploration mechanic in the Nightsoul's Blessing state allows her to instantly soar high into the sky and then glide slowly through the air. She is often referred to as the oldest shaman, though her exact age remains a mystery in-game.

Citlali presents herself as strict and reserved, but is regarded as the most knowledgeable other than Mavuika among the Natlan cast. Thanks to her unique connection to the Lord of the Night Kingdom and Natlan’s Ley Lines, she possesses greater insight into the truth of the world. It remains uncertain whether Citlali is a cursed human or belongs to another species.

3) Ifa

Ifa in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Ifa is a veterinarian for saurians and animals, hailing from the Flower Feather Clan like Chasca. He is accompanied by his saurian partner, Cacucu, who often repeats Ifa’s dialogues. In gameplay, he features a unique design with flying mechanics similar to Chasca, along with minor healing capabilities.

Ifa is a laid-back character with a grounded outlook on life and work. He treats all saurians with care and respect and enjoys helping people in his community. He often partakes in exploration in search of remedies to support his role as a veterinarian.

4) Iansan

Iansan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan comes from the Collective of Plenty tribe and serves as a supportive character in gameplay. Her exploration skill while in the Nightsoul's Blessing state allows her to move at an incredible speed, reflecting the lightning-fast traits of her tribe and its saurian companions.

Iansan plays the role of a mindful life coach outside of battle. She’s always ready to guide and support people, and is firm on her morals, making her reliable both in battle and daily life.

5) Kachina

Kachina in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina is from the Children of the Echoes tribe and brings strong support capabilities in her gameplay. Her exploration mechanic in the Nightsoul's Blessing state allows her to glide across the ground or climb mountains using her Turbo Twirly.

Despite the difficulties we have seen her encounter in the Archon Quests of Natlan, she is a courageous and kind warrior who refuses to give up. She also finds gathering various rocks and jewels to be fascinating.

6) Kinich

Kinich in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich, a member of the Scions of the Canopy (or Huitztlan), is a skilled saurian hunter and a DPS unit. His Nightsoul's Blessing ability allows him to swing through the air twice in succession while exploring in Natlan. Kinich is always accompanied by his saurian companion, the presumed Thirteenth Dragonlord K’uhul Ajaw.

Being a practical person who values efficiency, he doesn't engage with others very frequently. Kinich also often weighs the worth of his commissions before accepting them. Even in the Archon Quests of Natlan, it is observed that he prefers to listen or provide a solution rather than immerse himself in every conversation.

7) Mavuika (Pyro Archon)

Mavuika as the Pyro Archon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is Natlan’s Pyro Archon and a power-packed DPS in terms of gameplay. She originally hailed from the Scions of the Canopy more than 500 years ago, with the ancient name of Kiongozi (leader). This ancient title was reserved for the destined future Pyro Archons of Natlan, including the Goetic name "Haborym," which has been adopted by all of them in history.

In terms of exploration, her Nightsoul's Blessing state grants all three forms of mobility: flying, gliding on water, and climbing mountains simultaneously on her dragon-tech bike. Interestingly, she is the only Archon in the current timeline who's a human.

Mavuika guides her nation with precision, unity, and strength while sacrificing her desires and needs as a human. Despite being revered as an Archon in Natlan, she remains approachable and a friend to all.

8) Mualani

Mualani in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is a guide from the People of the Springs tribe who also runs her parents' shop when they're away. Her gameplay is of a nuke-based DPS style, and she can glide on land and water via her exploration mechanic when she's in the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

One of the most positive, capable, and optimistic people, she is always ready to help and encourage others. She is a natural friend to everyone and never hesitates to face a challenge.

9) Ororon

Ororon in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Ororon belongs to the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe and mainly serves as a support character. His exploration mechanic in the Nightsoul's Blessing state lets him soar upwards and glide for a very short time, similar to Citlali's mechanic.

He’s a simple young man who prefers farming and the peace of a quiet life in Genshin Impact. The tribe often looks after him, partly because of the hardships he faced growing up. Even as an adult, he’s treated with care. To him, Citlali and the Traveler feel like family since they’ve always watched over him, even from a distance. He has an honest personality with a goofy side, especially when he's on trips with Ifa.

10) Varesa

Varesa in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa is a wrestler from the Collective of the Plenty tribe, with a strong DPS gameplay style. Her exploration mechanic in the Nightsoul's Blessing state is similar to Iansan's, where she's able to run at extreme speeds on land and water, even on slanting mountain peaks.

As a wrestler, she packs a punch and has a huge appetite. She is one of the kindest helpers in her community and is very strong, being able to hold stuff bigger than her. Her coach is Iansan as well, under whom she trains and learns a lot. Varesa is explored more as a character in the tribe's chronicle chapters rather than the Archon Quests of Natlan.

11) Xilonen

Xilonen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is a member of the Children of the Echoes tribe and serves as a powerful support character in Genshin Impact, known for her ability to apply RES shreds in combat. Her exploration mechanic in Nightsoul's Blessing state allows her to glide gracefully across land using skates similar to Kachina.

Despite being a blacksmith, Xilonen’s expertise is varied, as she dabbles in dragon technology, Phlogiston, minerals, and even the crafting of vessels tied to Ancient Names. She also shares a close bond with Mavuika, often assisting her with repairs on dragon-tech devices such as the latter's powered bike, sunglasses, and other custom devices.

Genshin Impact's playable heroes from Natlan showcase more than just strong physical prowess. Every one of them contributes to Teyvat's universe by sharing their cultural identity, occupation, and story. They embody the essence of Natlan itself, as hunters, craftspeople, protectors, storytellers, etc.

This balance between strength in battle and depth in everyday life makes Natlan’s roster a memorable addition to Genshin Impact's growing universe.

