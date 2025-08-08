Genshin Impact lore: Who is Citlali from Masters of the Night-Wind?

Citlali, a Cryo user in Genshin Impact, holds a revered position in Natlan’s society. Her people affectionately call her Granny Itztli, and she serves as the chief shaman of the Masters of the Night-Wind. Her role goes beyond healing and prophecizing, as she is also seen as a guardian, teacher, and a strong opponent.

Despite her status, Citlali chooses a reclusive lifestyle, preferring to spend her days with light novels and drinks while steering clear of most social gatherings. She has a close relationship with her adopted grandson, Ororon, and carries the weight of many centuries of experience, which has shaped her wisdom and cautious personality.

Citlali's origins in Genshin Impact

In the world of Genshin Impact, Citlali is known by her ancient name, Ukumbuko, and is the only living great shaman in Natlan.

Masters of the Night-Wind in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Shamans in her tribe are highly regarded as healers, seers, and guides. A "great shaman," however, is a rare title given to those who have mastered the most advanced mystical arts. Citlali earned her position through exceptional skill and knowledge, but she avoids public matters unless necessary.

She is also known for her temper and strength in battle. She has defeated many challengers over a couple of centuries, eventually becoming a figure that even makes children stop crying. Despite this reputation, she prefers the quiet of her home, where her shelves are filled with Inazuman light novels from Yae Miko Publishing House.

Citlali's social side in Genshin Impact

Citlali’s personality is a mix of strictness and hidden kindness. She is known for being harsh when people make mistakes, often speaking in a sharp, direct manner. However, she strongly cares for those she trusts, especially the Traveler, and also her grandson Ororon.

Her tendency to avoid close relationships comes from a fear of watching people she loves grow old and pass away while she remains unchanged. This is linked to a mysterious condition that stops her from aging naturally. Her friendship with Huitzilin, another great shaman, played a major role in her life.

They were once rivals but became lifelong friends until Huitzilin passed away. Citlali honors her through traditions, such as accepting graffiti challenges from younger shamans, a way to test their courage and strength.

Citlali's unique appearance in Genshin Impact

Citlali’s appearance reflects her mystical and commanding presence, yet it's still not certain what exactly she is. She has long, pastel purple hair that fades into pink and deep purple at the tips, and her eyes have a striking blue-to-light-blue gradient with pink pupils.

Citlali's appearance in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

To outsiders, she is a fearsome figure, known for her legend of defeating anyone who dares to challenge her. However, behind this image lies a home in disarray, filled with empty bottles and novels. She never tries to change her image, as it helps keep people from coming to visit.

Citlali's friend Huitzilin's legacy in Genshin Impact

The Masters of the Night-Wind greatly respect Citlali not only for her power but for her role in maintaining their traditions. One such tradition is the graffiti challenge, where young shamans (who were once under Huitzilin) mark her home’s walls as a way to invite her to a duel.

Huitzilin (Image via HoYoverse)

Few succeed against her, yet the tradition continues as a way to build strength in the next generation. Citlali often removes the graffiti herself, allowing the practice to live on as a tribute to her friend Huitzilin. She also keeps mystical weaving techniques passed down from her mentor. These scrolls capture the “colors” of memories, preserving key events for the tribe.

When she created a scroll for the Traveler in the Archon Quest, she expressed her hope that their memories would live on with them forever, just like she wished with Huitzilin.

The other side of Citlali

Despite her intimidating reputation, Citlali has a huge love for light novels. Her reading choices include everything from grand stories to rare, obscure books, and she has gone to great lengths to find special editions. Her passion for these novels often takes precedence over political or ceremonial duties.

Citlali's house from inside (Image via HoYoverse)

She is also a lover of drinking and snacks, which sometimes surprises visitors who expect a solemn, ascetic shaman. Her two dolls, the Tzitzimimeh, are another unusual part of her life. Though they are said to house dangerous spirits, they contain the harmless spirits of small animals, offering her emotional comfort.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Citlali’s age in Genshin Impact

One of the most talked-about aspects of Citlali’s lore is her age. She claims to be exactly 200 years old, but many believe she is older, considering her knowledge of events far beyond that duration.

During a rare birthday celebration organized by her friends, she explained that she started counting her years after a significant event in her past, the details of which remain unknown. This story has become part of her lasting mystery, adding depth to her legend and mysterious background in Genshin Impact.

Citlali is more than a skilled member of her Cryo-wielding tribe. As Natlan’s great shaman, she carries centuries of trials, bonds, and losses. Beneath her stern exterior lies loyalty for those she trusts, and her love for stories adds depth to her role as a guardian of tradition. In Genshin Impact, she remains a figure both respected and remembered across time.

