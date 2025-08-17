Is Chasca worth pulling in Genshin Impact 5.8?

Chasca is getting her first rerun banner in the second half of the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. She is a 5-star Anemo character with a unique playstyle that allows her to summon a large gun and charge shots. Chasca excels in dealing a good amount of single-target damage and has the flight ability that's good for exploration.

However, whether or not Chasca is worth getting in Genshin Impact 5.8 is a different matter, as there are several other top-tier DPS that can easily outshine her. This article will briefly discuss her strengths, weaknesses, and pull value to help you decide whether you should pull her.

Chasca's strengths and weaknesses in Genshin Impact

Chasca is not worth getting in version 5.8

Chasca is a 5-star Anemo character who uses a Bow during combat. She is a fairly good on-field damage dealer with an interesting playstyle that lets her charge shots while in the air. Before discussing Chasca's pull value in version 5.8, let's briefly cover her strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

Can trigger Elemental Reactions that her party members can do on her own.

Good for single-target content.

Can fly in the air to deal long-range attacks and avoid melee combat.

Easy to build and flexible team options.

Amazing overworld exploration ability.

Weaknesses

Not that effective against multiple enemies at C0.

Low resistance to interruption when airborne and requires a good shielder.

Some may find her gameplay boring or difficult to master.

Cannot synergize well with non-PHEC characters.

Chasca has roughly the same number of strengths and weaknesses. She can be a good DPS unit depending on the type of content, but there are other options available that can outperform her in nearly every aspect.

Should you pull for Chasca in version 5.8?

No, Chasca is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact 5.8. Despite being a good on-field damage dealer, she is hardly the best at it. Characters like Skirk, Arlecchino, Neuvillette, and Mavuika can easily outshine Chasca, so if you already have them, there's no reason to pull for the Peacemaker of the Flower-Feather Clan, unless you like her as a character.

Additionally, Genshin Impact will release new Song of the Welkin Moon updates, and you can expect more powerful characters to arrive soon, so you're better off saving Primogems for them.

